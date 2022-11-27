I’m careful about movie roles ‘cause dad always watches –Bimbo Ademoye

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye, is one of the most elegant and hardworking actresses in the Nigerian movie industry. Recently, her comic and hillarious videos on social media have put her more in the faces of her fans. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, she speaks about how important family is to her and how her acting career is fulfilling her childhood dreams

What was the feeling when you were nominated for the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award this year?

It felt so good. I was super excited. It feels good to be nominated three consecutive times in the same category. I really looked forward to clinching the award but all the same, I am happy and to congratulate all the winners. Everyone wants to win but if it does not happen that way, it’s still okay by me. Every single person in the category is my person.

Nancy is my girl, Bisola Aiyeola is my sister, my best friend. Aunty Funke is an idol, Sarah Hassan, from Kenya. I also love her too. I am fine with all the winners in the category.

What makes a movie role good for you? What would you consider before accepting to take on a character?

Everybody is trying to improve on their craft.

These days, I have been very picky with the role I play because I need something that is very challenging. Everybody knows that I am funny at this point and I say that with all humility.

So, I am tired of funny scripts. That is why I need something different; let me show you that I can make you cry just like I can make you laugh. Let me show you that I can make you surprised just like I can make you laugh. I am not saying that I am tired of comedy or funny roles but let me slowdown on that path a little bit.

On your social media page, you seem to be tilting towards comedy. Most of your posts are usually funny and keep people rolling on the ground. Are you considering starting skits too?

Not a comedian really, may be a content creator like making comedy skits. I will do it for the money. Let me be very honest with you. There is a lot of money on YouTube. I am also moving towards that direction. Content creation that would look like a skit is fine by me. Making contents like Mr Macaroni, Kiekie.

Those people make huge dollars in a week.

You have one of the most amazing figures, especially your tiny waist. What do you do to keep in shape?

I have to be very honest with you. I have gained a lot of weight right now. While filming, we stay awake almost all night and as you work, you might feel like pecking on something.

Things you will never do on a normal day, you see yourself eating eba around 1:30am. It is because you are tired and you just need that drive to keep pushing. Thanks to Weight Loss By Mm, she is a pharmacist and I am happy I work with her. I can guarantee you that in one week, I will lose the weight that I have gained. The likes of Curvify Me waist trainer, they help you maintain the figure.

When you wear the waist trainer, your body will try to grow but there is no space for that. So, it’s one of the things that gives me that snatched figure.

In one of your interviews with BBC Yoruba, you said you have serious phobia for heights. Do you have a phobia for anything else?

Yes I do. I have a phobia for heights. I think I am the only Nigerian or the only person in the world who don’t like to sit by the window in a plane. If I am by the window, it’s either you cover the curtain or you change my seat. I don’t want to see anything strange.

You are always talking about your dad and your family a lot. You must love them so much?

Yes, so, so much. I am very big on family. It makes me so happy when people notice because I do it effortlessly.

My sister is my world. I love my nephew so much. I might say I’m obsessed with my nephew. My dad is my soul mate. I talk to my dad everyday. Sometimes, I talk to my sister five to seven times a day. I am big on family because after everything, family is where you fall back on. You can’t be this famous forever. You cannot be in this industry or this position forever.

You may get to a time when the attention is not on you anymore or you no longer like what your career is bringing. That is when you know your family will always be there.

Now that you are fishing for more challenging roles, if you are offered a role where you are required to go naked, or sex scene, will you take it?

Never! My dad is watching. I can’t play such roles.

What was your father’s reaction when you told him you were going into acting?

He was very supportive. My dad took me to my first audition and waited for six hours outside. I wasn’t that young then, though I had just finished school. My dad is someone who will support whatever his children want to do.

My sister studied Accounting and Economics at two different Universities and today, she is an event planner. My brother studied Bio-Chemistry and had his Masters in Chemical Engineering, he is a soldier today. My dad is our biggest support system. He is always there for his children.

What are the things you look out for in playing romantic roles?

Please don’t give me an actor that has mouth odour. I am just joking. But we all know bad breathe is not good. Just give me an actor who has the same level of energy as I do.

If you can pretend like you love me, I too can pretend like I love you too. But if you are acting as if you cannot stand me, I will also pretend as if I cannot stand you too. Someone that is supposed to be my husband must share the same energy with me.

Which actor have you worked with that brought out the best in you?

Uzor Arukwe is an amazing actor and has an amazing personality. He is everything. If you are shooting till 2 am and you are complaining that you are tired, Uzor is one of the few that will look for means to make you comfortable. He will do all within him to keep you moving. He is one of the people to have in your corner.

Have you always wanted to be an actress?

Yes, I have always wanted to be an actress since I was seven years old. I used to act in front of the mirror. I was my own audition judge in front of our mirror. I will act in front of the mirror and correct myself, inject one or two things as I display my skills. It was fun for me while growing up and thank God that the dream has come to pass now.

What are some of the challenges you have encountered in your acting career?

It started out on a positive note for me because I came into the industry through an amazing woman. I can say that I have been very lucky. I came into the industry through Uduak Isong Oguamanam.

I didn’t experience the issues of sleeping with producers because of roles. She was more like a mother to me when I started out. She took me under her wings and was very protective of me. So, the journey has really been a smooth one for me.

Did you start your acting career as a comic actor?

To be honest with you, everybody wanted to make use of the body. Everybody wanted me to play the sexy secretary, or the actress that snatched someone’s husband or the one that snatched the other person’s boyfriend. But it was Udauk, who took a chance on me. She gave me a role different from what I was used to and since t h e n , it has b e e n amazi n g .

People started calling me to come and act this comedy role for them, come and feature in this and that. It has really been very wonderful since then. I can say I owe that woman a lot for the opportunity she gave to me.

Which would you say is your favourite between comic roles you have played and the very serious roles you have played?

Comedy roles. I love to make people laugh. It’s something that comes natural to me. I really enjoy making people laugh a lot. But it is more important to prove that I am more than a comedian. I am also an actor. That is why I try to take up some serious roles sometimes too.

A lot of actors cross over from the English movie genre to the Yoruba genre. Are you also looking at acting in some Yoruba movies too?

When I started out, it was in the English movie genre but I have featured in two Yoruba movies. One was strictly a Yoruba movie, the second one was by the legendary and amazing Kunle Afolayan. I can’t wait for people to see the movie.

It is titled Anikulapo. It’s coming out very soon. I haven’t really done a lot of Yoruba movies, not because I don’t want to but because I am not ready to go in that direction. Once I am ready, trust me, I will go there and take over.

You are also a movie producer. Can you tell us about some of the movies you have produced?

One of my movies is called Lola’s Gift. It will start airing very soon. I am also one of the executive prod u c ers of the most talked about movie, Gangs of Lagos by Jade Osiberu. It is coming very soon too.

I am also one of the producers of the soon to be made Sugar Rush II. I was an actor in part one of Sugar Rush and I also just finished a movie I co-produced. It is called The Landlord. We are already at post production.

You have invested so much in your movies. Will you say it’s been worth the while in terms of investment?

Let me be honest with you, I haven’t started making all the money I invested in those movies back. I am just doing it because I want to learn more as a filmmaker.

I believe the time will come to make whatever it is I might have invested and I believe that I will do well in it too. I am just doing my best to make good movies whether I make the money or not. It’s just the love and passion that keeps driving me.

As a filmmaker, what are you most grateful for?

A lot of people thought I started way earlier than some of my colleagues. I am super grateful for my talent. I am super grateful for everybody who watches my movies. I appreciate every one of them.

There is no me without them. It is not possible to film myself and be watching and give myself millions of streams. I can’t turn on the television set and be watching myself. I am super grateful for every single person, who has appreciated my craft and I don’t take it for granted.

Can you compare Asaba Nollywood to what applies in Lagos which is the hub of entertainment?

Well, I haven’t done anything in Asaba before. I started in Lagos here but I don’t believe in segregation. We all have our market. I will gladly go to Enugu State and make a film if the opportunity comes. I will gladly go to Asaba and make a film if I am given the chance. I am all about my craft. I really don’t care how big or small the place is or how big or small the movie is.

I will put in the same kind of energy I would give a N100 million budget movie and that of a lesser budget too. You never can tell which one will be recognized. My first film back in the days was shot with about N2 Million and in that same year, I featured in a film that was about N50 Million budget which wasn’t recognized.

So, you never can tell which one will shoot you into the limelight. That is why I don’t segregate. It’s the same industry.

What are the qualities that make a good movie?

A good storyline and perfect casting. Like I said earlier on, I don’t care how much your budget is. Just give me an amazing actor that will give me the same amount of energy that I will give to him or her.

Make sure your storyline is top notch and you must follow your story line. Don’t give me something in script and when we get to the movie location, you are saying something else entirely.

For example, the script says, Bimbo Ademoye walks out of a yacht and when I get there, it’s changed to Bimbo walks out a canoe. No, I don’t like that. As long as you can follow your storyline, I will look at the village setting and the city setting, then, I am good to go.

What advice do you have for upcoming actresses, most especially as regards the sex for role issue?

Nobody should give sex. Nobody should give money. Just do your thing. It is difficult to tell them what to do because what works for me might not work for them. I will just say put in your best, follow your passion. Let life unfold by itself in your journey

