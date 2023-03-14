I’m challenging presidential poll process, not outcome –Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has said that he is challenging the process leading to the declaration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the election and not the declaration itself. Speaking on Arise Television programme, The Morning Show yesterday, Obi insisted that for someone to be referred to ‘His Excellency,’ the process leading to the emergence of such a fellow has to be excellent. Obi called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be transparent and allow itself to be scrutinised by the public since it is a public institution run by taxpayers’ money.

The former Anambra State governor asked the electoral body to allow him access to materials used during the election as granted by the court, saying he was not interested in challenging who was declared as the winner of the poll, but the process that led to the declaration. He said: “I’m not challenging who they declared. I’m not challenging whatever, the outcome, I’m challenging the process through which they arrived at their declaration. And unless we do that, we’re not going to stop the rascality we witnessed in that election.

“The process through which people come into the office is for me…far more fundamental than what they do thereafter. There is a process of doing things. There is a process of arriving at any destination. Like I said in my press conference if you’re going to answer ‘His Excellency’, the process of coming to that position must be excellent. If you’re going to be a Bishop, there’s a process of being a Bishop.” He also dismissed the postulation in some quarters that Nigerians should accept the outcome of the February 25, 2023 presidential election as the will of God for Nigeria. Obi said God wishes humanity only what is right but observed that one of the problems of Nigeria is accepting what is wrong and unacceptable as God’s wish for the country. The LP candidate faulted those attributing divine hand to a rigged mandate, insisting that doing and accepting the wrong things are what have kept Nigeria down as a nation. “God’s wish is when you do the right thing. Is it God’s wish that we remain poor as a country despite his abundant blessings on us? The problem of Nigeria is accepting what is unacceptable. That’s not God’s wish. “It is some of these erroneous perceptions that the Obidient Movement has been trying to change,” he said. Obi said that Nigeria has remained in a state of moral decadence because Nigerians keep accepting what is wrong and dragging God into it. The former governor of Anambra State expressed sadness that after 63 years as a nation, Nigeria is yet unable to conduct a good election, describing the February 25 Presidential election as the worst in Nigeria’s history. He said the election ought to have produced a better outcome considering the efforts put by stakeholders into the amendment of the Electoral Act 2022 and other reforms designed to ensure free, fair and credible elections. Obi said that while he is seeking the recovery of his mandate through legal and peaceful means, it is disheartening that rule of law is being treated with levity by INEC which is a public institution maintained by taxpayer’s money. Responding to some wrong insinuations about some of the results the LP got in certain states, Obi said that the 97 per cent votes he got in Anambra State shouldn’t disturb anybody because he was expecting 100 percent votes because, according to him, the people know him, believe in him and he had been truthful to them. On the claim of some persons that he took away PDP votes and helped Bola Tinubu to win, Obi said he was not contesting to help anybody but to win. He said going by the available records, Nigerians made that happen despite the irregularities and manipulations by the election management body. Obi also gave clarifications on his support for LP governorship candidates in Enugu, Abia, Lagos, and Plateau states among others and directed his supporters to vote for them during the governorship and State Assembly Elections. On the tension in Lagos State over his victory in the February 25 poll ahead of the governorship election, Obi said the challenge was not ethnic but that some mischievous persons were trying to create the wrong impressions. According to him, many non-Igbos and Yorubas who share the aspiration for a new Nigeria voted for the LP in Lagos State. Speaking on his performance during the election, Obi said Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State came out against him during the exercise. He said people who voted for him did not do so on the basis of ethnicity, saying the electorate knew what he stood for. He added that he even got more votes from Lagos indigenes than those referred to as visitors.

Like this: Like Loading...