I’m committed to a prosperous FTAN, tourism sector –Onung

With close to two decades in tourism, the chairman of Remlords Tours and Car Hire Services, Nkereuwem Onung, has come a long way in the Nigerian tourism set up, with a successful and thriving outfit that is one of the brands that has become a household name in Nigeria. He certainly knows and has what it takes to get to the top of the business pyramid as his sojourn in the business world has shown, with a number of successful outfits to his name beside his Remlords outfit, which has set him apart in tourism business as one of the highly rated outfits in Nigerian tourism space.

With his pedigree, Onung does knows what it takes to create an enduring wealth not just for himself alone but for communality, robbing off on everyone that is part of that community to which he belongs and proudly identifies with. Today, he sets his sight on running for the highest office in Nigerian tourism as the president of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), the umbrella body for the private operators in tourism sector.

Speaking to a group of tourism editors in Lagos during the week, he formally declared his intention to contest the position of FTAN’s president, which is up for grab at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the federation slated to hold on July 8 in Abuja.

Onung, who is the formal first deputy president of the federation but elevated to the position of acting president of the federation following the demise of the formal president, Alhaji Saleh Rabo, in April and also the chairman of the board of trustees of the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP), disclosed that the driving force for his seeking to be president of FTAN is because he wants to create prosperity for the federation, tourism stakeholders and Nigerian tourism. ‘‘I am seeking for prosperity for FTAN, the tourism industry, and all the players who have contributed to its growth and development so far,’’ he said.

Your discovery as he spoke passionately about his vision for the federation is the fact that this new venture appears to be a divine mandate of some sorts for him, as he prays for the grace and help of God to achieve this onerous task. As daunting as this task might seem, he believes that it is achievable, as it is not about him but about the industry and the stakeholders, noting that the position of the president of FTAN is not about the individual but rather about the federation itself and all its federating associations. Nigerian tourism might be on the back heel for now following the challenges that have dogged its heels over the years and the present negative effects of COVID-19 pandemic, he, however, believes that the sector can rise up again and deliver prosperity to the country and the various stakeholders.

To get this done, he said requires building consensus and a focused leadership. ‘‘That does not mean that it can’t work but it requires a forthright leadership, and leadership is about seeking and building consensus,’’ adding that it also requires a clear focus and integrity to succeed. Commending the efforts of the leaders of the federation over the past 24 years of the existence of the body, he said he intends to take the federation to greater heights by consolidating on the gains that has been recorded over the years while seeking to break new grounds and frontiers that will take the federation to a new level of visibility and prominence both nationally and globally.

‘‘I believe that whatever has been the gains of the past, we would be able to con- sol idate on them and take FTAN to a level of national prominence,’’ he said even as he then unfolded a seven point a g e n d a , which he said his team and himself hope to pursue when elected into office on July 8. The seven points agenda, according to him, include creating a regime that thrives on data and statistics for tourism. He believes that part of the reason why tourism has suffered neglect and lack attention from both the government and private investors is the absence of the big data on the economic gains and contribution of tourism to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country.

To this end, he disclosed that his team would work with all the relevant bodies and individuals to create an authentic and verified data for tourism that would enable both the government and investors to see clearly the contributions of tourism. Another area of focus, he said is that of creating a unified and structured federation that is effective and focused on delivery on the goals of its federating associations. According to him, it is only stronger and unified associations that can translate to a stronger and thriving federation, adding that FTAN can only be stronger and virile to the extent that the federating associations are stronger. Therefore, his task, he said would be to work closely with the federating associations to build strong, virile, focused and effective associations.

‘‘One of the things that we are going to do is to strengthen member associations of FTAN because without unified and stronger associations the federation can’t work,’’ he said. Growing and developing a thriving domestic tourism that delivers dividends to all the stakeholders and the country, is another major concern of his. ‘‘With over 200 million population, Nigeria should not be having problems with domestic tourism,’’ said. Adding that: ‘‘We want to champion the growth and development of domestic tourism in Nigeria. The awareness is not there but we will create that awareness and engagement that would attract the attention of Nigerians and the government in creating the enabling environment and infrastructure that would lead to a thriving domestic tourism for all of us.’’

Funding for tourism, he said is another key area that his team would confront frontally, saying that there are both grants donor funds nationally and internationally that the federation can attract and take advantage of to grow the sector.

He lamented the fact that during the lockdown occasioned by COVID-19 that no palliative or grant whatsoever was extended to the tourism sector. This, he said is regrettable, however, he promised that the narrative would be changed once he assumes office as the necessary ground work and engagement would be made to ensure that the right attention that would facilitate funding for tourism and even the federation to run successfully are activated. Onung also spoke on creating linkages, and partnerships with governments and all the relevant ministries, departments and agencies at all levels as well as allied private sectors by engaging with them in a positive manner to create understanding on the all encompassing nature of tourism and get the buy in of everyone in creating the right environment, metrics and infrastructure that would grow and develop tourism as a key economic activity.

‘‘We need to raise the visibility of the federation and engage with appropriate bodies by creating the right and proper narrative and focus on where we are going because that is the only way anybody can take us serious,’’ said Onung. He further stated that: ‘‘We need to raise the consciousness of whom we are in order for us (FTAN) and our tourism to thrive.’’

If there is one thing that came to the fore from Onung’s interaction with the selected tourism editors, is his uncanny passion, his understanding of the issues, purpose for seeking to serve and his single-mindedness in the task of creating a breath of fresh air for FTAN and tourism.

