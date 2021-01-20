Metro & Crime

I’m committed to children’s wellbeing –Subomi Balogun

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

…hands over N5bn paediatric centre to UI, UCH

Otunba Olasubomi Balogun yesterday said he was committed to the wellbeing of children and reduction of child mortality rate in Ogun State and Nigeria. The Board Chairman of Tunwase Foundation said this during the handing over of the N5 billion Otunba Tunwase Paediatric Centre to the University of Ibadan and University College Hospital (UCH) at Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State. Balogun, who spoke through the Group Chief Executive, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Mr. Ladi Balogun, said the handing over of the centre marked a significant milestone to a philanthropic project embarked upon 11 years ago.

According to him, the centre’s sole objective is to provide a world class medical facility to Nigerians, especially to children and for economic development of his fatherland. “As you are all aware, the Board Chairman of Tunwase Foundation is a well-known statesman, entrepreneur and philanthropist with several charitable projects and programmes for the people of his hometown of Ijebu-Ode, as well as other parts of Nigeria. “His philanthropic gestures range from the provision of the world class medical facility to education, capacity building, youth empowerment and other socio-economic initiatives, aimed at enhancing the development of humanity and society in general.

“The inspiration by Otunba Balogun to build this great establishment was first inspired when he took over the children’s hospital at the UCH, Ibadan, where he was exposed to the true plight of sick children and the high demand for world class medical facility to cater for their needs in a sustainable manner.

“Otunba Balogun had an interaction with the then Minister of Health, late Professor Olikoye Ransome-Kuti, during an event where he was honoured for his philanthropy, the interaction on how to cater for children in need of medical attention later became the brainchild of this N5 billion paediatric centre, which is a prototype of the great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital in London, United Kingdom,” Ladi said. He added at the end of its construction, some institutions requested to manage the hospital, but Balogun strongly believed that the University of Ibadan and University College Hospital are in a better position to do that effectively and further raise its status, considering their respective pedigrees.

Earlier in his speech, the Chief Medical Director of University College Hospital, (UCH), Prof Abiodun Otegbayo, said the management and staff of UCH were grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the wellbeing of residents of Ijebu-Ode community, Ogun State and Nigeria at large.

He said: “As the CMD of UCH, I promise that the same high level healthcare services that are administered at the main hospital in Ibadan, would also be administered at Ijebu-Ode, I also urge the residents to utilise the opportunity provided by the hospital to enhance their wellbeing and wellness.” Also, Prof. Bolanle Omokodieon, who represented the acting Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Prof. Adegbola Ekunola, said the donor was a well-known person who had done well for UCH and the university in no small measure.

Our Reporters

