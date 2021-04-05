…I’m committed to sustainable devt – Kalu

News Top Stories

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu of Abia North district has reiterated his resolve to bring sustainable development to the senatorial district and Abia State in general.

 

Speaking after inspecting the ongoing construction of the two kilometre Akama, Ugwuavo Road in Arochukwu town, the Senate Chief Whip said: “I want sustainable development for the people, not money. I am free because I detach myself from money.”

 

Kalu, who was in Arochukwu in continuation of his project inspection tour of Abia North and condolence visit to some families who lost their loved ones, wondered why those he described as misguided elements should leave the substance and begin to chase shadows in the name of protest in the aftermath of the Aba North and South Federal constituency byelection.

 

The Senator said: “You should demonstrate against the inability to pay salaries, to construct roads. If you must demonstrate, it should be against inability to pay pensioners. ” He described the desperation that characterised the election as unimaginable.

 

“What happened in Aba during the election was disheartening. Since the beginning of my political career, I have not used thuggery. But we endured what happened. My children are in school, so I don’t want other children to be involved in thuggery.

 

“We won almost 400 polling units in Aba, but they unleashed mayhem. We would have matched them violence for violence, but we chose peace. We will not spill blood because of an election, it is not worth it.” Parents, he advised    should not allow their children to be used as political thugs.

 

Kalu recalled his days as Governor of Abia State when he recorded verifiable landmark achievements, including being the only governor in the South East zone that introduced free education, saying that till now, he has remained a jinx breaker.

He noted that as a governor, he broke the jinx of Nigerian football clubs not being able to lift the champions’ trophy with Enyimba FC, a feat that has not been replicated. “We are breaking jinx everywhere. Today, I have broken the age-long jinx of Nkporo not having water.

 

There is water today at Nkporo. We are committed to our people,” he said.

 

He described his host, Mazi Ike Okoronkwo, as a strong supporter of the APC and urged those still sitting on the fence to join the party.

