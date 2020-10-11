I’m confident of victory –Akeredolu

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Akeredolu, said he is confident of winning the Ondo governorship.

Akeredolu who is seeking for second term in office, said he was not thinking of losing the election. The governor spoke when he cast his vote in his ward in Owo, Ondo North senatorial zone.

He commended the peaceful conduct of the election, despite the rain which disrupted the voting process.

The governor told journalists that “God in His infinite mercy will give me victory. My confidence is in God and I know He will give me victory.”

He advised the voters to be orderly, urging them to “go, cast your vote, move out of the place but don’t move too far, protect your vote and ensure that it is counted.”

Akeredolu said he was not thinking about losing the election.

“What I know is what will happen when my victory is announced: everybody will be joyous and there will be celebration everywhere.”

The election was generally peaceful except the reported cases of violence in Akure South and Ileja.

Eyitayo Jegede, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who arrive his polling unit, Cathedral Primary School in Akure South at about 9:05 am with his wife, insisted on joining the queue.

The rain, which began at about 9: 20, disrupted the queue, and Jegede and his wife joined after the rain at about 9: 30.

There was reported gun shot at polling unit 11, Edo Lodge in Oke, Ijebu, Akure, but police spokesperson, Tee-Lee Ikoro, said policemen were immediately deployed to the area.

Voting commenced early in some polling units visited, though voter turnout was not impressive except at the polling units where Akeredolu and Jegede voted.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) confirmed that a boat carrying electoral materials and ad hoc staff to riverine areas of Ilaje Local Government Area capsized, but said the staff were rescued.

The wooden boat reportedly carrying no fewer than 15 persons capsized du to overloading, with personnel and some election materials.

Director, Voter Education and Publicity (VEP) Nick Dazang said in a statement that the rescue was made possible by the officers and personnel of the Nigeria Navy who escorted the boats.

“The movement was eventually concluded and voting commenced as planned in all the polling units today.

“INEC commends the resilience and professionalism of the Nigerian Navy as well as those of all other personnel involved in the exercise,” the statement added.

Large voter turnout recorded as materials arrive early

Adewale Momoh

AKURE

Despite the early morning rain, electorate in Owo and Akoko axis of the Northern Senatorial District of Ondo State trooped out in their numbers to cast their votes for who will pilot the affairs of the state for the next four years.

Across the polling units visited by Sunday Telegraph in the senatorial district, electoral materials as well as officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arrived early.

In some of the units in Akoko South West and Akoko North East, materials arrived as early as 8:25 am.

Meanwhile, there was COVID-19 compliance among the voters as regards the use of face mask but physical distance was not observed.

Also, hand sanitizers were made available by INEC officials at the polling units.

No few than five personnel of the Nigerian Police were seen attached to each of the polling units.

While there was total adherence to restriction of movement within senatorial district, it was not the case in Akure, the state capital.

Aside the vehicles deployed for election duty, taxis, private vehicles as well as commercial motorcycles popularly known as ‘Okada’ were seen moving without hindrance in Akure.

Recall that the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu had ordered the restriction of vehicular movement from 12 am to 6 pm on Saturday.

Jegede wins polling unit

Onyekachi Eze

AKURE

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Eyitayo Jegede has won in the two voting centres in his polling unit.

Jegede who stayed after casting his ballot around 10 am, got 158 votes in Polling unit 10 as against 43 votes by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Akeredolu.

Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) candidate, Agboola Ajayi scored four votes.

In Polling Unit 09 where Jegede voted, he scored 220 votes while Akeredolu had 60 votes. The ZLP candidate had seven votes.

ZLP candidate, Ajayi wins polling unit

The candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) Agboola Ajayi who is the Deputy Governor of Ondo State has won his polling unit.

Ajayi won with a wide margin of 395 votes to defeat his boss, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu who is the Governor of the state and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 13 votes while the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Eyitayo Jegede scored 5 votes.

The ZLP candidate voted at polling unit 004, R.C.M, Idumado Quarter, Kiribo in Ese-Odo Local Government.

My purported letter of withdrawal fake- Ajayi, ZLP candidate

Wale Elegbede

AKURE

Candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, Hon Agboola Ajayi, has dismissed a purported letter of withdrawal which surfaced this morning on social media as fake, saying he is still in the race.

In a statement issued by the Deputy Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Babatope Okeowo, the ZLP candidate said he has no reason to withdraw from the election because he is certain of victory at the end of the poll.

Ajayi said the fake report which was cloned on ZLP’s letter head paper, was packaged by aides of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to confuse the people ahead of the election.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Deputy Governor and candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Hon Agboola Ajayi has been drawn to a purported letter withdrawing from the today’s governorship race.”

The ZLP candidate said emphatically that the forged letter posted in the clone account of Mr. Leke Akeredolu AKA Timi Ogunleye on ZLP letter head did not emanate from the Deputy Governor or any of his media aides.

“The ZLP candidate did not have any reason and intention to withdraw from the race,” the statement stressed.

Vote-buying allegation trail Ondo election

Adewale Momoh

AKURE

Vote-buying on Saturday characterised the governorship election in Ondo State as agents of both the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the major opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) allegedly enticed voters with money.

In most of the units visited by Sunday Telegraph in the Northern Senatorial District, the act was done in secrecy.

Eye witness account said the amount that each of the parties gave to voters varied among the polling units.

It was gathered that the parties offered as much as N10000 to voters in some units while the lowest was N3000 in other units.

Meanwhile, voting ended in most parts of the polling units without any major incident even as the voters wait for counting.

Ex-Gov, Mimiko wins polling unit for ZLP

Adewale Momoh

AKURE

Ex-Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko who is the National Leader of Zenith Labour Party has won his polling unit for his party.

Mimiko polled 81 votes to defeat the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the second position which scored 31 votes.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) came third.

Mimiko voted at Unit 20, ward 7 in Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.

Akeredolu’s wife debunks rumoured attack

Wife of the Ondo State Governor, Mrs. Betty Akeredolu, on Saturday dispelled a viral video making the rounds in some quarters that she was injured in Owo at her polling unit.

Mrs. Akeredolu said that such desperation from her detractors would not bring about any spirited efforts that can soil her reputations.

She said that within few minutes of the video going viral, she had been receiving calls and text messages.

The governor’s wife described the video as ‘doctored’ by those who hated her and who were bent on misinforming the public, especially, during this electioneering.

She said the victory of her husband at the polls was non-negotiable, calling on the members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to be vigilant and be proactive as soon as the results start trickling in.

Ajayi urges security agencies to remain neutral

The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) candidate in the ongoing Ondo State governorship election, Mr. Agboola Ajayi has appealed to security agencies to be neutral throughout the electoral process.

“I hereby call on the Inspector-General of Police to direct his men to do justice. They should allow people to cast their vote freely because the people are ready to vote freely,” he said.

He said that the turnout was encouraging, urging security personnel to strive to protect voters seeking to perform their civic responsibility.

Ajayi, who voted at Apoi ward II, unit 004, in Kiribo, Ese Odo Local Government Area, urged INEC to strive to replicate in Ondo, the quality electoral process they delivered in the Edo governorship poll on Sept. 19.

He urged security agents to live up to expectation and continue to be neutral so that every vote would count.

Food vendors, others make briskbusiness at polling units

Food and other consumable vendors made brisk businesses at polling units in Okitipupa during yesterday’s Ondo State governorship election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that most of the electorate who trooped out to cast their votes were seen buying foods, soft drinks, bottle water, puff-puff (deep fried dough), biscuits and other items.

Some of the vendors who spoke with NAN said that they made good money from voters at the units.

They also said that they needed to bring out their wares since the election had grounded movement.

A food vendor, Mrs. Modeola Ajayi said, “I made some money today (Saturday) as many people bought from me today and am happy,” Mr. Emmanuel Badmus, a soft drinks and bottle water seller, also said that he made money as many people bought from him. Miss Shade Akanji, a small chops seller, also informed NAN that so many people patronised her which made her happy.“I am happy as many people patronised me today,” she said.

Kazeem Aminu, a cigarette, kolanut, bitter kola vendor, also expressed satisfaction on the sales he made at polling units, saying the large crowd was a blessing to him.NAN also reports that the election grounded commercial and business activities as all shops were closed while vehicular movements were also restricted.

