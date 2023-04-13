I’m contributing my own quota to telling, portraying believable stories –Adeyemi

Tosin Adeyemi is an actress and singer. She was Miss Congeniality, second runner-up for the Lagos Carnival Beauty Pageant in 2014 and runway model for the Abuja Fashion Week 2015. Over the past 10 years, she has been consistent in the course of balancing acting for TV, film and digital media alongside theatre work. Her acting credits include: The Ten Virgins, Queen Moremi the Musical, Isale Eko, Kakadu the musical and Queen of the Night. Adeyemi, who recently featured in Bolanle Austen-Peters’ Motherland the Musical for the Easter weekend, epitomizes beauty and brain. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, she talks about her acting career, her thoughts on Nollywood, and other issues

Ten years as an actor on stage and screen. Looking back, how does it feel?

Ten years as an actor!!! How do I feel? I feel blessed. I see myself as one of the few that have been blessed with this gift to be able to tell stories, and, you know, stories change lives. So, yeah, I feel blessed.

How far would you say you have gone on this journey?

Not far enough (laughter). Well, let’s see, I’m grateful for the privilege to have been a part of tones of productions across theatre, TV and film. Having my foundation performing on stage, I have over the years evolved and lent my talents on TV as well as the big screen. Looking back I can give myself a bit of a pat on the back and say, even though I’m a long way from where I’m working towards being, I’m definitely a long way from where I started. I can say that my journey has been wonderful. God has really been faithful, because I work, I actually do great work, and theatre, thankfully, is becoming more recognised in Nigeria. From the time of partaking in productions that do not have any monetary benefits to doing shows that you get paid for, to doing shows that are for the culture, that’s art for art’s sake, I would say that I have contributed my own quota to telling and portraying believable stories. There’re people that paved the way for us and we are doing our part now diligently, so that more (young people) will reap greater rewards (in future). I do not regret anything at all.

How was your first experience like on the stage, did you see a long career in the path then?

Oh funny! I actually studied Theatre Arts. I have a degree in theatre from the University of Lagos and a Certificate in Acting from LA CINÉFABRIQUE film school in Lyon, France. So you see, I’ve been doing this for a bit. I think I did see a long career path in this. I actually wanted to study music at first, but when I got into university, I decided that, oh I liked acting and dancing and singing, so why don’t I just do everything? And that’s why I decided to go for theatre. So, my first experience on stage was in school. Almost everyone and all the lecturers knew me then. From year one I would, you know, perform with 400 and 300 level students. It was something that I loved to do, and I still love to do! And that is something you can’t buy in the market. When you love something, you give it your all and you actually cannot give what you don’t have. So like I said, my first experience on stage was in school theatre and my first professional out-of-school performance that I did on the big stage was ‘Kakadu the Musical’ and it was in 2013. We performed in Lagos and Port Harcourt. It was an experience!

In the last 10 years, what roles and performances remain outstanding for you and why?

The first would be in 2014; I played the role of queen of the night at the Lagos Theatre Festival (LTF). That particular performance opened me to so many other opportunities and it was directed by Wole Oguntokun. So yeah, ‘Queen of the Night’, beautiful character and I enjoyed every minute of playing her. The second would be Moremi in ‘Queen Moremi the Musical’ directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters. The reason would be that I played a historical character and it was an awesome experience embodying the character, especially bearing in mind all she’d accomplished and what she has come to represent.

Which role would you wish you never really played?

I don’t think that there are any roles I wish I never played. Fortunately, I think through a lot before I take on any project. I wouldn’t like to not identify with the project that I’m on; so, I try not to take anything that I know I will be ashamed of. So far there’s been none and I don’t think I’ll ever be.

You seem to be busy this period. What’s your artistic itinerary for the year?

What are you working on at the moment? Well, I can’t really tell you much about upcoming projects as I’m not allowed to say yet, but there are quite a few. I just finished shooting on the set of ‘Tokunbo’, a Ramsey Noah film, produced by Chris Odeh. I played Lisa character. That one I’m so excited about, and I can’t wait for you to see it, when it’s released. I’m currently showing in an Africa Magic series titled Ricordi, it shows on Showmax and Ch151 on DSTV, and it’s been amazing seeing the reviews so far. At the moment, I’m playing Hassana in Motherland the Musical. We had 15 shows last December and we began another run that started on Good Friday and ran through the Easter Weekend at Terra Kulture Theatre Arena from April 7 to 10, 2023.

Do you have any advice for fellow artists, especially young ones, who are looking up to you as a role model?

What I would say is this: Don’t be Idle! In this industry sometimes you have your on-days where you’ve got work lined up and then you have days where you have no work. These days you can record a selftape/ monologue in the comfort of your home and just post online. Directors, casting directors, producers are looking for talents every time. Another thing would be to engage yourself by practicing and training between work. Attend a class or course (there’re tones of them); all of these will help hone your skill and keep you in touch with you sharp. There… my two cents. Don’t Be Idle!