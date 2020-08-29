News

I’m deeply sorry, says Fani-Kayode

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, Akwa Ibom State Chapter, yesterday ordered its members to boycott a tour of the state and press event hosted by a former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, This is coming as Fani- Kayode apologised to Eyo Charles, a Daily Trust reporter, he insulted at a press conference.

The ex-minister, who began a tour of some states, especially those controlled by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) states in July, visited Cross River last week. But speaking at a press conference at government house, Uyo, capital of Akwa Ibom, on Friday, Fani-Kayode said he disappointed himself and everyone.

“I’m deeply sorry for the manner I reacted to the said reporter. I was too hard on him. The question was mischievous, but I fell for it. “I should have been smarter than that. I am using this opportunity to reach out to him, and I hope he will be kind enough to forgive me. I disappointed myself, my family and friends, my colleagues and even my bosses, those who hold me in high esteem,” he said.

Our Reporters

