Arts & Entertainments

I’m determined to rule Nigeria, says Tonto Dikeh

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comments Off on I’m determined to rule Nigeria, says Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh, has said she is determined to rule Nigeria in the future. The 36-yearold film star revealed her plans in a post on her Instagram page. The mother of one also accompanied the post with some photos of her in what appeared to be a leadership school; although she didn’t reveal the name of the school and course of study she is undertaking. “Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today,” she wrote. “Back to school, I am determined to rule this country someday.

I am in the process [of getting] the quality of life I want,” she wrote. This is not the first time the actress will be opening up on her intention to go into politics. In July 2020, Dikeh had explained why she hasn’t taken movie roles over the years and her quest to become a senator or governor. “I can do it. I’m in the process; I’ve started.

I’ve been watching the grounds. I’m not going to be identifying with any political party at the moment until 2023,” she had said. The controversial actress recently flaunted Prince Kpokpogri, a Nigerian politician and anti-corruption activist, as her new lover. Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill, her ex-husband, had tied the knot in 2015 but the union ended controversially two years later. In 2019, the film star had alleged that her romance-filled relationship with Churchill took a sour turn when her suspicions about him being into internet fraud and rituals were confirmed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

American rapper, Safaree, wife, Erica Mena, file for divorce

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

American rapper, Safaree and his wife, Erica Mena, have filed for divorce. According to TMZ, Mena filed for divorce last Wednesday in Fayette County Superior Court in Georgia. Mena has demanded primary physical custody of their one-year-old daughter, Safire, but she’s willing to share joint legal custody with Safaree. She has also indicated she wants […]
Arts & Entertainments

Dorathy’s look alike drops jaw-dropping picture

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A Facebook user, Blessing Imoh Nsek, has left the internet in shock after sharing a look-alike photo of the popular reality star, Dorathy Bachor. In a challenge gathering momentum on Facebook, Blessing shared a photo of herself looking just like Dorathy’s twin sister. Sharing the photo, the busty celebrity look-alike wrote: “Celebrity look alike challenge.,.. […]
Arts & Entertainments

‘Sound of Music’ star, Christopher Plummer, dies at 91

Posted on Author Reporter

Christopher Plummer, the distinguished Canadian actor best known for his role as Captain Von Trapp in The Sound of Music, has died at the age of 91. He won an Oscar in 2012 for the film Beginners and was also nominated for The Last Station in 2010 and All the Money in the World in […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica