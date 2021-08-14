I’m determined to rule Nigeria, says Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh, has said she is determined to rule Nigeria in the future. The 36-yearold film star revealed her plans in a post on her Instagram page. The mother of one also accompanied the post with some photos of her in what appeared to be a leadership school; although she didn’t reveal the name of the school and course of study she is undertaking. “Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today,” she wrote. “Back to school, I am determined to rule this country someday.

I am in the process [of getting] the quality of life I want,” she wrote. This is not the first time the actress will be opening up on her intention to go into politics. In July 2020, Dikeh had explained why she hasn’t taken movie roles over the years and her quest to become a senator or governor. “I can do it. I’m in the process; I’ve started.

I’ve been watching the grounds. I’m not going to be identifying with any political party at the moment until 2023,” she had said. The controversial actress recently flaunted Prince Kpokpogri, a Nigerian politician and anti-corruption activist, as her new lover. Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill, her ex-husband, had tied the knot in 2015 but the union ended controversially two years later. In 2019, the film star had alleged that her romance-filled relationship with Churchill took a sour turn when her suspicions about him being into internet fraud and rituals were confirmed.

Like this: Like Loading...