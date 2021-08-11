I’m determined to serve humanity through Lions Club, says Oshinuga

The new District Governor of Lions Club International District 404B2 Nigeria, Kayode Oshinuga, has said that he is determined to serve humanity through the club.

He said serving as a Lion has elevated his spirit of service from local government to the global level.

Speaking at his public presentation as the new District Governor of the club in Lagos at the weekend, Oshinuga said he had received requests from various quarters and they were undertaking comprehensive Community Needs Assessments (CNA).

“We have concluded to undertake the construction and equipping of a Lions Club Eye Clinic at the state hospital at Arowomole, Ogbomoso in Osun State.

“This is in addition to the completion of the on-going Lions Club Eye Centre at Erin-Ile General Hospital in Kwara State, which was started by my immediate predecessor.

We will also undertake massive diabetes screening and awareness advocacies and treatment, eye screening, surgeries and provision of free eyeglasses, feeding the hungry, environmental sustainability advocacies and awareness programmes, support to juvenile patients and treatment facilities and several other humanitarian service interventions.

