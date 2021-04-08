Feminique

‘I’m developing talents in body enhancements’

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Beauty expert, Nwokolo Isioma Tracy, has stated that, her sole aim of expanding her business, is to give back to the society.
She stated this, on Instagram, @persian_couturee1, where she encouraged females to be productive and take opportunities that come their ways.
“I was one of those girls that would have been written off in the past, because of my humble disposition.
“Some persons could not understand the enterprising spirit in me, but since I knew I was racing against myself, I put my foot down, and got to work.
“Today, People come to me to help groom them. I am not relenting in teaching them what I know, because I believe in the growth of young persons like me.
“Nobody should be shy of what he or she does, as long as it puts food on your table, and could help raise others.
“I have groomed talents I look back, and I’m always thankful to God, but this is what I love doing, so I do it with passion,” Isioma said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Feminique

Marriage, a major obstacle for women in music – Aduke Gold

Posted on Author OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI

Her songs may have resonated more than her name, Aduke Gold as she is commonly called on stage. She was initially known as Aduke Penkele when she entered the scene about 18 years ago as a kid artiste, but as time passed by and things began to evolve, one of her mentors, Tope Alabi, a […]
Feminique

Rape: Nigeria’s new ravaging monster

Posted on Author Oluwatosin Omoniyi

From time immemorial, women have been perceived as weaker vessel. Thus, many believe women are oppressed and subjugated under oppressive cultures in most African societies. Oluwatosin Omoniyi writes There have been outrages against incessant rape incidences recently. Although, rape cases have not dwindled in reports and statistics, the major problem is the seemly weak laws […]
Feminique

Stuck in abusive relationship due to fears

Posted on Author OLOJUGBA ELIZABETH

Domestic violence has been rampant in several homes and relationships in Africa with victims finding it hard to leave such partnership or union. Women often find themselves at the receiving end of abusive relationships; gender inequality, blackmails, dependence and fear of being single are some of the reasons women stay stuck in abusive relationships. AUGUSTA […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica