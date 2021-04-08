‘I’m developing talents in body enhancements’

Beauty expert, Nwokolo Isioma Tracy, has stated that, her sole aim of expanding her business, is to give back to the society.

She stated this, on Instagram, @persian_couturee1, where she encouraged females to be productive and take opportunities that come their ways.

“I was one of those girls that would have been written off in the past, because of my humble disposition.

“Some persons could not understand the enterprising spirit in me, but since I knew I was racing against myself, I put my foot down, and got to work.

“Today, People come to me to help groom them. I am not relenting in teaching them what I know, because I believe in the growth of young persons like me.

“Nobody should be shy of what he or she does, as long as it puts food on your table, and could help raise others.

“I have groomed talents I look back, and I’m always thankful to God, but this is what I love doing, so I do it with passion,” Isioma said.

Like this: Like Loading...