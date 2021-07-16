Metro & Crime

I’m done with Vikings for good – Prince JJ

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Odinaka Junior Adoga, fondly called Prince JJ, has declared that he has left the cult group, Supreme Vikings and warned that no member of the group should disturb his peace or harass him again.

Prince JJ quit the Vikings in 2019 and announced that he has joined the membership of the Neo Black Movement in June this year.

Despite quitting the Vikings, Prince JJ has reported that some members of the group have been harassing him, a situation that now forced him to take legal recourse to stop members of the Vikings from further damaging his hard-earned image.

Exercising his fundamental human rights as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), Prince JJ has gone a step further to put the Supreme Vikings on notice through his lawyers to respect his choice of association which is guaranteed by the law

In a notice filed on behalf of Prince JJ, the Chamber of K.C. Ezeanyika and Co, has written to the head of Supreme Vikings, the Capone, to call his men to order, intimating them of the danger in encroaching on another man’s space.

“Our client anticipates your kindest consideration of his rights as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the expression of which he has herein exercised,” the legal firm wrote in the latter addressed to the Capone.

“Not one to go against the legal code is settling scores, Prince JJ further hinted of what to expect should members of the group fail to keep away from him.

“By this notice therefore our client wishes to formally notify your fraternity to call some of your members to order to prevent any possible ugly situation as our client does not wish to have any form of confrontations with anybody.

“Our client also further wishes that these members of your family discontinue forthwith and promptly from such disturbances and every form of further contacts, relations and engagements with him.

“Take notice that going by the steps taken by our client through this office, our client wishes to state categorically that he would not hesitate to involve the authorities against anyone who violates this which he has officially communicated to you through this medium,” the solicitors said.

“Take further notice that our client would appreciate it if this notice is served through you to every member of this fraternity who should be in the know of our client’s decision in this regard,” the lawyer concluded.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill Warri Choral Society’s founder, wife

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole and Ola James

…Ayomike murdered days after 86th birthday Founder of the popular Warri Choral Society (WCS), Pa Joe Ayomike, and his wife have been murdered in their home in Warri, Delta State. His wife, Dr. Chinyere Shirley, was a senior lecturer in the Music Department, Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka. They were murdered in their house on […]
Metro & Crime

Benue places N5m bounty on killers of Senator Suswam’s elder brother

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

*Extends curfew in Sankera, bans use of Toyota ‘Duck Nyash’ The Benue State Security Council Thursday dangled a N5 million bounty for anyone with useful information that could lead to the arrest of killers of elder brother of Senator Gabriel Suswam who was assassinated early this week. Besides, the council also extended the dusk to […]
Metro & Crime

Amotekun nabs four suspected kidnappers in Ondo, rescues victims.

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

… We’ve Yoruba collaborators as informants – Suspect Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps, have apprehended four suspected kidnappers operating in the state. The kidnappers, Usman Garuba, Yamari Muhammadu, Umar Ali and Abubakar Sidiku, were arrested during the weekend after abducting their victims within Pelepe axis of Oda […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica