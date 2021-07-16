I’m done with Vikings for good – Prince JJ

Odinaka Junior Adoga, fondly called Prince JJ, has declared that he has left the cult group, Supreme Vikings and warned that no member of the group should disturb his peace or harass him again.

Prince JJ quit the Vikings in 2019 and announced that he has joined the membership of the Neo Black Movement in June this year.

Despite quitting the Vikings, Prince JJ has reported that some members of the group have been harassing him, a situation that now forced him to take legal recourse to stop members of the Vikings from further damaging his hard-earned image.

Exercising his fundamental human rights as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), Prince JJ has gone a step further to put the Supreme Vikings on notice through his lawyers to respect his choice of association which is guaranteed by the law

In a notice filed on behalf of Prince JJ, the Chamber of K.C. Ezeanyika and Co, has written to the head of Supreme Vikings, the Capone, to call his men to order, intimating them of the danger in encroaching on another man’s space.

“Our client anticipates your kindest consideration of his rights as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the expression of which he has herein exercised,” the legal firm wrote in the latter addressed to the Capone.

“Not one to go against the legal code is settling scores, Prince JJ further hinted of what to expect should members of the group fail to keep away from him.

“By this notice therefore our client wishes to formally notify your fraternity to call some of your members to order to prevent any possible ugly situation as our client does not wish to have any form of confrontations with anybody.

“Our client also further wishes that these members of your family discontinue forthwith and promptly from such disturbances and every form of further contacts, relations and engagements with him.

“Take notice that going by the steps taken by our client through this office, our client wishes to state categorically that he would not hesitate to involve the authorities against anyone who violates this which he has officially communicated to you through this medium,” the solicitors said.

“Take further notice that our client would appreciate it if this notice is served through you to every member of this fraternity who should be in the know of our client’s decision in this regard,” the lawyer concluded.

Like this: Like Loading...