I’m excited about DafriGroup taking bold steps into European market – Xolane

Africa’s emerging business icon, Ziggy Xolane Ndhlovu is pushing the boundary of success with his continuing entrepreneurship exploits with his DafriGroup Plc.

His recent achievement is getting his company, DafriGroup, which he has established in many African countries, into the European market.

Making an announcement about the newly incorporated DafriHoldings Ltd, United Kingdom, Ndhlovu had recently posted on his Instagram handle: “I’m happy to announce that DafriGroup has made an inroad into the European market and is now officially incorporated in England & Wales.”

Born March 12, 1985, to a Nigerian father and a South African mother, Ndhlovu, is more than just a billionaire; the Chairman of DafriGroup PLC has become one of the biggest African inspirational figures in entrepreneurship.

Born and raised in the dusty streets of Burgersfort Town in Mpumalanga province of South Africa, Xolane Ndhlovu survived the hard-knock life in his teenage years by taking up dishwashing jobs at 17, and like any other youth growing up in poverty he inexorably got mixed up with street gangs and ended up serving a jail term for illegal possession of gun and attempted murder.

However, unlike others who could not rise above the vicissitudes of life, Xolane Ndhlovu prevailed over his struggles.

Right inside the prison, he met fate, when he read the biography of Sir Richard Branson, and the process of self-reformatory and the entrepreneurship odyssey he started after investing in the then little known Binance, in a matter of few years transformed him into a crypto blockchain millionaire and one of the new age serial entrepreneurs.

In five years, he had grown his DafriGroup Plc into a conglomerate with 20 subsidiaries across four African countries, namely Nigeria, South Africa, Comoros Island, Botswana and the United Kingdom.

As one of the most diversified business groups on the continent, DafriGroup’s interests spanned banking, media, hospitality, automobile, cryptocurrency, real estate, digital finance and other contemporary core business areas.

Without any doubt, the continuing exponential growth of DafriGroup Plc is a testament that Xolane Ndhlovu is indeed the new African titan of entrepreneurship.

