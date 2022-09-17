Arts & Entertainments

I’m excited to be signed on by Siro Entertainment –BhoyJosh

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Kogi State-born singer, producer, Bhoy Josh has expressed excitement about his new found family, Siro Entertainment. The record label recently unveiled the 21-year-old entertainer as a member of the Siro clan. Bhoy Josh while recalling his passion to be a soldier or a lawyer revealed that but for his family and loved ones, he would have long given up on music. Speaking on his growing up days and romance with music, he said; “I grew up in an environment where you find it difficult to achieve your goals, so I would say, growing up was tough, but I was able to pull through, all thanks to my family and loved ones, they it made it a little easier for me to stay focused. “I’m excited about my new family; getting signed to Siro Entertainment is a huge one for me, especially my music career.

A music company that is passionate about discovering and promoting young Nigerian artistes, what else can I ask for? I am super excited”. On his expectations from Siro Entertainment; “Honestly, I can’t really say, because, I might be bigger than what was expected with the support of this wonderful family, Siro Entertainment.

I am hopeful, I’m going to be up there and it’s going to be for a very long time. Luckily for me, I do all kinds of genres mixed with Afro, so, I call my music Afro -fusion”. “I got plans to work with a few talented music stars like myself, the likes of Fireboy DML, Kizz Daniel and Adekunle Gold are top on my list. I wish I could name them all. My fans should expect nothing short of good music from Bhoy Josh.’’

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

ASUU donates 1000-seater lecture theatre to Unijos

Posted on Author Musa Pam,

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) University of Jos Chapter has on Friday commissioned and donated a 1000-capacity twin lecture theatre to the University of Jos (Unijos) to help reduce the gross infrastructural deficit in the institution. National President of ASUU, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi while commissioning the lecture theatre at the university said the […]
Arts & Entertainments

Lilian Afegbai: Men should not be comfortable with women paying bills

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Lilian Afegbai, Nigerian actress, says men who are comfortable with women paying their bills are “vegetables”. The 29-year-old Edo-born film star addressed issues surrounding paying bills in relationships via a series of posts on her Instagram story recently. The actress said men should always cater to their partners, irrespective of how much they think the […]
Arts & Entertainments

Banking Regulation in Africa: Case of Nigeria, other developing economies

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The ongoing discourse and calls to improve the banking regulatory regime in Africa received a boost recently with the publication of a book titled: Banking Regulation in Africa: The Case of Nigeria and Other Developing Economies. Banking Regulation in Nigeria remains a topical issue, particularly so, given that the sector has experienced various challenges and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica