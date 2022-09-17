I’m excited to be signed on by Siro Entertainment –BhoyJosh

Kogi State-born singer, producer, Bhoy Josh has expressed excitement about his new found family, Siro Entertainment. The record label recently unveiled the 21-year-old entertainer as a member of the Siro clan. Bhoy Josh while recalling his passion to be a soldier or a lawyer revealed that but for his family and loved ones, he would have long given up on music. Speaking on his growing up days and romance with music, he said; “I grew up in an environment where you find it difficult to achieve your goals, so I would say, growing up was tough, but I was able to pull through, all thanks to my family and loved ones, they it made it a little easier for me to stay focused. “I’m excited about my new family; getting signed to Siro Entertainment is a huge one for me, especially my music career.

A music company that is passionate about discovering and promoting young Nigerian artistes, what else can I ask for? I am super excited”. On his expectations from Siro Entertainment; “Honestly, I can’t really say, because, I might be bigger than what was expected with the support of this wonderful family, Siro Entertainment.

I am hopeful, I’m going to be up there and it’s going to be for a very long time. Luckily for me, I do all kinds of genres mixed with Afro, so, I call my music Afro -fusion”. “I got plans to work with a few talented music stars like myself, the likes of Fireboy DML, Kizz Daniel and Adekunle Gold are top on my list. I wish I could name them all. My fans should expect nothing short of good music from Bhoy Josh.’’

