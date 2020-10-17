News

I’m excited Village Headmaster is coming back on NTA –Obriango (Teacher Oghene)

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiwe Comment(0)

Mr. Melville Obriango, who played Teacher Oghene, in the most popular indigenous drama series on television, ‘The Village Headmaster’, has said he is excited that the programme is coming back on the national television network, Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), years after it was rested.

Obriango spoke at the recent stakeholders meeting initiated by NTA to chart a new course for the programme. The meeting, which was held in Lagos, afforded members of the iconic project the opportunity to rub minds with the Executive Director, Programmes, NTA, Mr. Wole Coker, and the Chairman, Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP), Mr. Wale Adenuga. Obriango, who noted that it’s been a nostalgic programme for viewers, said the excitement came from the fact that NTA is in collaboration with a known and tested TV series producer, Wale Adenuga. He said: “Some of us think of the professionalism; the professional ways Adenuga has approached productions make some of us really want to give our best.

“Therefore, some of us would want to look back a little bit and avoid the pitfalls, the mistakes we made at that time. “Well, at the time the Village Headmaster was at the peak, we were like families; we looked forward to rehearsing and memorising our lines.

We succeeded with the late Tunde Oloyede producing it because the sponsors said no repeat.” Also speaking at the event, Coker assured participants that the idea of reviving Village Headmaster has been in the offing for years, right from the time he assumed office in 2017. “As a representative of NTA, I thought it’s only respectful for me to come and tell you that this programme has been on the table since 2017.

“We’ve had several meetings culminating in the 50th anniversary celebrations. Since then it has become part of the passion to revive Village Headmaster. “Before Mr. Wale Adenuga came up with a proposal to do a co-production with NTA, the station had already formed a committee before the COVID-19, which comprised Mr. Peter Igho, Mr. Dejumo Lewis. Mr. Dele Osawe, and one other person.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari vows to deal with greed of ‘a callous few

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

…stresses need for a graft-free public sector, judiciary   President Muhammadu Buhari has called on all arms of government to deploy the resources of the nation to the common needs of the people rather than the greed of ‘a callous few.’   The President made this call at the 2nd National Summit on Diminishing Corruption […]
News

Turkey wants French apology over Mediterranean warships incident

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday Turkey expects France to apologise after an incident between Turkish and French warships in the Mediterranean prompted Paris to request a NATO investigation. Relations between the NATO members have soured over the Libya conflict, where Turkey supports the internationally recognised government and accuses Paris of backing the eastern-based […]
News

NCC creates new department to accelerate digital economy

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

In continuation of its renewed strategy and vigour for effective delivery of its regulatory mandate, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has created a Digital Economy Department. The new department, according to a statement signed by the Commission’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, would be responsible for implementing programmes and policies aimed at fully […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: