I’m excited Village Headmaster is coming back on NTA –Obriango (Teacher Oghene)

Mr. Melville Obriango, who played Teacher Oghene, in the most popular indigenous drama series on television, ‘The Village Headmaster’, has said he is excited that the programme is coming back on the national television network, Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), years after it was rested.

Obriango spoke at the recent stakeholders meeting initiated by NTA to chart a new course for the programme. The meeting, which was held in Lagos, afforded members of the iconic project the opportunity to rub minds with the Executive Director, Programmes, NTA, Mr. Wole Coker, and the Chairman, Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP), Mr. Wale Adenuga. Obriango, who noted that it’s been a nostalgic programme for viewers, said the excitement came from the fact that NTA is in collaboration with a known and tested TV series producer, Wale Adenuga. He said: “Some of us think of the professionalism; the professional ways Adenuga has approached productions make some of us really want to give our best.

“Therefore, some of us would want to look back a little bit and avoid the pitfalls, the mistakes we made at that time. “Well, at the time the Village Headmaster was at the peak, we were like families; we looked forward to rehearsing and memorising our lines.

We succeeded with the late Tunde Oloyede producing it because the sponsors said no repeat.” Also speaking at the event, Coker assured participants that the idea of reviving Village Headmaster has been in the offing for years, right from the time he assumed office in 2017. “As a representative of NTA, I thought it’s only respectful for me to come and tell you that this programme has been on the table since 2017.

“We’ve had several meetings culminating in the 50th anniversary celebrations. Since then it has become part of the passion to revive Village Headmaster. “Before Mr. Wale Adenuga came up with a proposal to do a co-production with NTA, the station had already formed a committee before the COVID-19, which comprised Mr. Peter Igho, Mr. Dejumo Lewis. Mr. Dele Osawe, and one other person.”

