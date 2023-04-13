I’m experiencing real family for the first time, Skales says, after reconciling with wife

Nigerian rapper and singer John Njenga-Njeng, popularly known as Skales, has relished the peace and bliss in his home following his reconciliation with his wife, Precious. Recall that the ‘Shake Body’ crooner and his wife welcomed their first child in March, shortly after he apologized to her over his demonizing comments about her in a diss track last year. In a recent tweet, Skales said he is experiencing “a real family” for the first time. He urged those who are lucky to have their family intact to be thankful. He wrote, “I’m only experiencing what a real family feels like at this age ! It’s been just me and my mum all my life… if you have your family intact you don’t know how blessed you are!”. The music star, born to a Cameroonian father and a Nigerian mother of Edo State extraction, was singlehandedly raised by his mum.

