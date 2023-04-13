I’m experiencing real family for the first time, Skales says, after reconciling with wife

Nigerian rapper and singer John Njenga-Njeng, popularly known as Skales, has relished the peace and bliss in his home following his reconciliation with his wife, Precious. Recall that the ‘Shake Body’ crooner and his wife welcomed their first child in March, shortly after he apologized to her over his demonizing comments about her in a diss track last year. In a recent tweet, Skales said he is experiencing “a real family” for the first time. He urged those who are lucky to have their family intact to be thankful. He wrote, “I’m only experiencing what a real family feels like at this age ! It’s been just me and my mum all my life… if you have your family intact you don’t know how blessed you are!”. The music star, born to a Cameroonian father and a Nigerian mother of Edo State extraction, was singlehandedly raised by his mum.
Related Articles
Kizz Daniel begins 2023 with release of new song, Rich Till I Die
Afro classic pioneer, Kizz Daniel kick-started 2023 with affirmation and positive energy as he released a cracking new sound and accompanying visuals for his highly anticipated single, Rich Till I Die (RTID). Produced by Reward Beatz and co-produced by Blaise Beatz, the single, a reflection of hard work, diligence and a summation of his musical […]
BBNaija: Laycon, Nengi and Erica dominate Google searches
Now in its fifth season, Big Brother Naija is a TV juggernaut that shows no sign of slowing down. Interest in the show remains as high online as it is in general, but which contestants are dominating when it comes to online searches and do different regions have their own favourites? Overall, Laycon, Nengi and […]
Film director, James Abinibi, bags Honorary Doctorate of Myles Leadership University
Following his tremendous contribution to film, arts and creative designs, entertainment, leadership and mentorship in the Nigerian entertainment industry, multi-talented filmmaker and creative director, James Abinibi, has been conferred with a doctorate degree by the management of Myles Leadership University. According to the leadership of the University whose main campus is in India and an […]