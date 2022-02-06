I’m fearless, focused, have no time for small issues –Aramide

Toro Aramide, an actress is not resting on her oars to be the best in her chosen field. She is not only a pretty face on the screen, she is a film producer with a least 13 movies to her credit. The goal is to remain relevant for a life time with her career. In this interview with EDWIN USOBOH, she speaks about life, career and future plans

Sexual harassment and rape have been one the major discussion in the movie industry and our society at large. Share your thought.

Sexual Harassment is not limited to the movie Industry and we need to do better as a society to curb the menace.

It is a challenge for the society at large. When bankers and lawyers are not on duty, nobody cares what they do but as an entertainer, whether you are on duty or not, people are always interested in knowing what you do behind closed doors. We don’t have privacy.

Why do you think actresses are mostly target for promiscuous men?

It very simple because they see them on the screen all the time, and the role they act some seem to believe actresses are like that in real life. No doubt you’re armed with a charming face? How do you handle male admirers

By not associating with certain sets of people. I am not the outgoing type of woman. The focus is to build a brand that could last a life time, not to focus on mundane things.

What would you say are the pains and gains of been a celebrity?

For me, I don’t have any pain and the gain is people loving what I do. What’s your greatest fear about life? I am fearless

If you could change one thing about yourself, what will that be?

Would have loved to have started acting earlier.

Briefly tell us about your background and childhood/ growing up days?

I am from a very reserved and godly background and my childhood was obviously great and growing up was fun.

You are also an entrepreneur. How would you describe the journey so far?

It is not an easy ride. I have a family that I have to pay attention to. I have other commitments here and there but God has been so faithful.

Sometimes, I tell people that God loves me specially because some of the things I pull through couldn’t have been possible if not for God’s intervention. I am grateful to God.

What did you do differently with Okirika series that you feel you haven’t done in any of the previous characters that you’ve played?

I think that will be the setting and the period the drama was set in. I think that was what was different.

Also, not relying on your modern day spark; the role I played which is a wayward University Student and promiscuous, it was totally strange. Before any actress, I have to deliver my role excellently. I think that is what was different

This was your first time working with Muka Ray. What was the experience like?

This is not t h e f i r s t t i m e at all we have been on set. We have worked together a couple of times. I respect him as a creative person. I respect him even more as a producer.

So, I am always looking forward to being in his movies. Something that is very important to me as an actress is the fact that I can trust my director and the reverse in return and we had that from day one.

There is mutual respect and trust for one another and as an actor on set knowing that your director trusts that you can bring this character to life. That helps me as an actor anytime, any day. Ray trusted me as an actor and it was easy to e m b o d y roles.

What particularly struck you with the story?

What stood out for me in t h e origin a l – i t y in it and t h e cast. I believed in the originality of the human being, be you man or woman. A lot of us believe in those things like I shouldn’t be made to do what I don’t want to do but we’re supported today by a system enabled by people who fought and won over and over again.

That stood out for me in the movie that there were strong women those days. I consider them stronger, warriors, pace setters to be able to have such defining voice in that era, where women did not speak.

Let talk about the movie industry. After a decade in the industry, what will you say is your staying power?

A decade?

I haven’t been there for a decade. This is my 3rd year. First of all, it is God. Secondly, I think it is just consistency. I believe you need to be consistent in whatever you do in life.

What determines the script you accept and have you have any reason to reject any script?

The story determines the script and the role I will accept. It has to make sense. Yes, it must have some positives out of it-some things for people to learn from. It also has to have entertaining quality.

Is there any particular role you still dream of playing in a movie?

Yes, I still want to play Ghetto role. I am looking forward to playing something like a maleficent, something abstract, something a little bit out of order. I like challenging roles that go with different characters and of course.

Aside from Okirika series, what else are you working on presently?

‘Omo Fulani’ which is my latest movie showing coming to the Cinema soon.

Are you a self-taught actor?

I would say yes because I have to constantly tell myself the truth all the time; critize my work, so I can be a better person. I do a lot of brainstorming because that is the best way an actor can get better.

There is a usual saying that those who study theatre art are better than those who dive into acting because of their passion. What is your take on this?

For me, it doesn’t really matter if you studied theatre art or not because you may not study theatre art and can be very amazing in what you do. What I feel is the rehearsal you do on your own, how much of reading you do and how much dedication you put into it.

What would you say has been the turning point of your career so far?

My latest project ‘Omo Fulani’ just watch out

Do you consider acting as passion or career?

Both! Passion goes a long way but talent is very important and no knowledge is lost.

Tell us about how your acting career started

I h a v e a l – ways h a d p a s – s i o n for acting for many years but it was quite challenging to start because my kids were quite young. I knew I have got what it takes to be one of the best actresses around but I was only waiting for the right time and the link that would make it happen and easy.

So, one day after some years of waiting, I told myself that the time had come and I went for it. So, it all started in 2019 when I produced my first Movie ‘Ogoji’ and the rest is history.

Tell us about your first movie and how it happened?

Producing one’s movie is a lot of work. You have to ensure that every member of the crew understands the vision you want to project to the people. They have to key into your idea and bring it to life.

So, it is always challenging but I worked with a fantastic team when I was going to produce my first movie, Ogoji. I played about three scenes in the movie. Just recently, I produced my second movie entitled ‘Eniobanke’ in which I was the lead actor. I had so much fun on set working with people of like minds.

Would you say you’re fulfilled?

Not yet…

I am still striving every day to be a better person and be fulfilled in life.

Describe your style?

Natural

Taking a peek into your wardrobe, what kind of fashion items are we likely to see?

Everything but mostly shoes and bags. I love bags. So, I can spend on good bag anytime any day.

What does family mean to you?

Can you remember your first date with your hubby and the dramas of those good old days?

Hilarious and fun. Family means the world to me.

How much contribution do you think you can still bring to the movie industry?

A whole lot! For example, the young ones need to be groomed in the acts. I believe there is still massive room for improvement. Even as an actress, I still have a lot to learn from the young ones.

You are only as good as your last job. We need to do more to make the industry much more professional and profitable. It shouldn’t be just a few people making it big once in a while. It should be all of us getting a piece of the pie if possible.

Would you say you have grown beyond certain characters?

I have not grown beyond any character because as an actor, whatever they bring is important to you and the most important is to able to deliver it well.

What extent can you go to interpret your role?

I can go to any extent to make audience happy because acting is makebelief.

