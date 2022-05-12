I’m for South East Presidency anyday –Nkire

Pioneer leader of Caucus, Abia State All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has restated his belief in the South East presidential project. In a statement in Abuja, Nkire said his latest evolvement in the presidential project of the Senate President, Lawan Ahmad does not by any means frustrate the justified interest of his kinsmen. Nkire said he personally signed this statement in order not to be misquoted, adding, “my route to South-East Presidency might be long but it’s a sure way”.

The APC chieftain who is also a member of the APC National Caucus further stated: “After watching the body languages of the two leading political parties in the country, I came to the conclusion that none will give the presidential ticket to the Southeast in the next election.”

Nkire added: “I have been a proponent of the Southeast Presidency and I have also been a proponent the Igbo Presidency. “I had also in the past urged my brothers in the Southeast to include our brothers in the South-South zone in the struggle, just to ensure that the 2023 presidency never eluded the Igbo tribe.” Nkire, however, now says he believes the presidency is eluding the Southeast and that in the event that the Southeast loses out, “it should go to the President of the Senate, Lawan Ahmad who is from the North-East, another marginalized zone of Nigeria.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...