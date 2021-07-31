I’m fulfilled making people happy through my music –Ibadin Expensive

Promising Nigerian artiste, Ibadin Expensive, 2016 Computer Science (Ordinary National Diploma) graduate of Auchi Polytechnic, in this interview with EDWIN USOBOH, spoke of his music career and the fulfillment he derives from making people happy through his music

How did you venture into the music industry? Music for me started in school, I used to follow my friend to his studio sections to record and he started encouraging me to start making music with him. That was how it started and we actually made a couple of songs together back then but I never took it serious until 2018 when I went to visit another friend of mine, OHB, who had a studio in his house. He told me I could come and record for free and that was it. Are you with any record label now? I’m currently not with any record label but the journey has been great so far and I just hope for the best.

What has been the experience and journey so far in the industry? I have always known that the journey won’t be easy but it has been great and I only hope and pray for the best. Is government doing enough to encourage artistes in the creative sector? I think the government is doing their best and it all depends on us to work hard so we can achieve our goals. Are you satisfied with the level of creativity in the industry? Yes, I am very satisfied with Nigeria music content and I believe with time our music will be everywhere. Do you think the Nigerian music industry is there yet? Not yet but with time we’ll get there. Which major artistes are you looking forward to working in Nigeria? I will say Wizkid, Davido, and Burnaboy. How do you relax? I spend most times with myself and sometimes with friends and family. Who is your ideal woman? I will say different, simple and straightforward. How would you describe your kind of music? I will describe my music as a unique sound, a mixed of Afro fusion and Afro soul. What is your unique selling point? My vibes and flow. How? I just want it to develop and evolve in whatever direction it finds. Who are you role models in the industry? Wizkid, Burnaboy, Popcaan and Drake, Fela, Tuface, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross and Rihanna. They really inspire me each time I listen to their music, they are geniuses. What gives you joy about the kind of music you sing? The ability to create something that doesn’t exist and for people to play it and enjoy it is a thing of joy for me. My music says a lot about me as a person, my experience, things going on around me, relationships, and friends among others. Which project are you working on? I’m working on a project called Timeless but for now I will be dropping until is done. Message does you for your fans? I just want to say a thank you to everyone supporting me out there and I promise never to let you down.

Like this: Like Loading...