I’m glad I’m part of Diiche, new Showmax series – Chinyere Wilfred

Among the wide range of cast of Showmax’s new Nigerian original series is Nollywood veteran, Chinyere Wilfred. The actress and entrepreneur who debuted in Nollywood with the film Taboo in 1993 but entered mainstream for her intriguing role in the tv drama series Ripples, has featured in over 200 movies. In the six-part series, Wilfred plays the role of Kessandu Anyanwu, the fierce mother of the lead character Diiche, an actress who goes to great lengths to vindicate herself from a web of high-profile murder investigations over the death of Nnamdi, her fiancé.

Directed by James Omokwe, Tolu Ajayi, Fiyin Gambo and Ifeoma Chukwuogo, Diiche is the first Showmax Nigerian original limited series. Chinyere joins other cast members such as Efa Iwara, Daniel K. Daniel, Uzoamaka Onuoha, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Kalu Ikeagwu and Gloria Anozie- Young.

Speaking on her role, Wilfred detailed in an interview, how excited she felt to be part of the unique story while describing the array of stars as the “clash of the titans.” “I loved it when I saw it. I wanted to be part of it and told myself so. The story is unique and something different from my usual character. It’s a beautiful story, and I’m glad I’m part of it.” “There is Gloria Anozie, Kalu Ikeagwu, and so many of them that I can’t start mentioning their names. Different characters and brilliant actors with different interpretations in their own way.” New episodes of Diiche streams every Thursday on Showmax.

 

