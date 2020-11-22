Dave’s heart flutters. He draws the

papers towards him, and gives

the doctor an inquisitive stare. His

heart beats wildly. Without looking at the

laboratory result, he raises his eyebrow.

“Spill it doc,” he says dryly and clears his

throat.

I’m going hubby shopping

The doctor stares at him grimly and asks,

“How long have you been married?”

That question throws Dave off balance.

“Em…er…we’re getting married,” he replies,

wondering if he had said anything

at all.

“Oh good,” the doctor says, his face breaking

into smiles.

“Then do that immediately and come register

for antenatal,” he adds.

Dave stares at the doctor.

“Antenatal? That means she is pregnant?”

Dave asks, confused.

The doctor nods and says, “She’s nine

weeks gone. We’re changing her drugs immediately.

Fever and pregnancy are not the

best of friends. She needs a lot of rest…”

Dave’s mind dashes in different directions.

Pregnant? How? For who? Could Kathryn

have cheated with that sonofabitch Ben?

Nine weeks!

“Mr…?” the doctor inquires.

“Dave…I’m Dave,” he tells him, shaking

off his thought.

“Er….doctor, don’t say anything about

this to her…I want to break the news to her

myself,” he says.

“Oh, no problem. I remember when my

wife became pregnant for the first time. That

was over 50 years ago. We were in school

then. I was in my first semester in the university.

I’m sure I had that expression on my

face when I visited home and she gave me

the news. It wasn’t funny. I need to go on

ward rounds,” the doctor says, standing up.

Two days later, Kathryn is back in her

house. She’s lying on the divan.

“Me, nine weeks pregnant? Am I dreaming?

But I didn’t miss my monthly cycle.

How come? Just a quick in and out done out

of extreme passion and now this?” Kathryn

mutters to herself.

She remembers the only time this pregnancy

could have occurred and smiles. Just

a nick and now this!

It has happened. She can take care of a

child.

She is still not feeling very strong. Is this

what pregnant women go through? Yet they

pass that route again and again!

“Thank you Mama Mia,” she says to no

one and closes her eyes.

This new ‘status’ needs getting used to. As

she drifts off to sleep, the clanking of pots

and spoons jars her awake. After a while,

she sleeps off.

Dave clears the last dirt in the kitchen sink.

The food prepared for him two days ago

was rotten. No one ate it. There were more

pressing needs. He was practically in the

hospital with Kathryn those two nights. She

is pregnant, less than three months into the

relationship, and they had played safe all

this while!

He reminisces over the whole thing. Then

it drops! Those few minutes of madness

without the sheath!

“Oh my lawd!” He exclaims and a pot falls

off his hands.

“That must be it! The baby is mine.”

He takes the food he bought out of the ‘eat

out’ packs and serves them in two plates.

He carries them to the dinette.

Kathryn is sleeping.

“My darling,” he calls out gently.

Kathryn’s eyes flutter open.

“Food is ready,” he says, adding, “Lemme

help you up.”

She allows herself to be helped to the table.

After the meal, Dave looks into her eyes

and says, “Many times, we look for gold

where it isn’t. I observed you that night

in the club before I came over to sit beside

you. I was lonely and having watched you,

I thought you were too.

“Since I met you, you have given me joy,

joy and more joy. However, I need you to

tell me something.”

Kathryn sits up. She wonders what is

amiss.

“I’m sorry. I don’t know how to ask this

question without sounding harsh, but ask,

I must. Has er…er…Ben or any other man

been with you since we met?”

It’s finally out!

Kathryn sighs audibly.

“I had a very rough past. No one asked me

to quit. I did so myself. I did because I had

enough of that life, I did because I wanted to

have my own family, I wanted to make something

honest out of my life. I did because I

got tired of having dealings with too many

strange men. I was hoping to have a man

that will be mine and I will be his forever.

W e

met when I

was searching

for that

man.

“Now to

answer your

question, no

other man

has been

with me since

we met.”

Dave’s face

lit up. You

could see the

relief!

“Thank you

so much,” he

says.

“One thing

t h o u g h , ”

Kathryn says

and asks,

“Where is

your wife?”

“I have no

wife. I’ve

never been

married. I

was looking

for a wife before

I met you

and I stopped searching immediately I set

my eyes on you,” he replies.

“Are you telling me all these because of the

baby in my womb?” Kathryn asks.

“No dear, I fell in love with you the day I

met you. The baby is an additional blessing.

We are meant for each other, that I know,”

he replies.

He then stands, pulling her up too. He

takes her to the divan. As she sits, he pulls

a little box from his pocket, opens it and

picks the dainty ring therein.

With one knee on the floor, he pops the

million dollar question, “Will you marry

me?”

The surprise on Kathryn’s face is better

imagined.

Her eyes move from the ring to him and

back to the ring. Then, without warning,

tears course down her cheeks.

“Yes, I will marry you,” she says tearfully.

Dave slips the ring on to her finger, kisses

the finger, then her lips and her tummy.

“Don’t cry baby. I will never stop loving

you. Lemme clear the table, just take a rest.

We have a lot to talk about,” he says and

moves to the dinette.

Kathryn sits, transfixed. She looks at the

beautiful, shinny ring and kisses it.

Then the tears come flooding down again.

The bell chimes and as she makes to get

up, Dave pops his head out of the kitchen.

“I’ll get it,” he says and moves to the door.

A man is behind the security man.

“Good evening sir. Aunty madam has a

visitor,” the security man says, making way

for the other man.

“Good evening. You’re Kathryn’s uncle I

suppose. I’ve seen you leave her house before.

We never get to meet though. Have

wanted to meet you. I’ll like to see Kathryn.

I’m sorry I called but her phone was

switched off,” the man says.

“Who are you?” Dave asks.

He says, “My name’s Ben. I’m a very good

friend of Kathryn…” Dave cuts him off.

“Kathryn is sleeping. I wouldn’t want anybody

to wake her up,” he says curtly and all

but slams the door in Ben’s face.

Kathryn does not know who Dave spoke

to at the door but the fire in his eyes warns

her that something is terribly amiss. That

must be Killjoy that came calling!

“My baby,” she begins but Dave thunders,

“Who is this Ben? What business do you

have with him? Why did you tell him I’m

your uncle?”

Colour drains from Kathryn’s face…

She looks at the shiny ring on her finger

and then at the man that gave it to her a few

minutes ago. She sees anger in his eyes…

and something else.

“Baby, calm down. You are just working

yourself up over nothing,” she tells him

calmly.

Dave stares at her.

“Calm down? Calm down when you told

another man that I’m your uncle? Calm

down when you told me that that same man

was just a friend? How could you Kathryn?”

Dave asks.

“Until a while ago, I was just your girlfriend.

A lady of marriageable age who was

searching for a husband. If no other man

had been interested in me, you should have

been worried, Dave,” she replies.

“So, what’s your relationship with Ben

now?” Dave asks.

“Cordial,” she says.

“It’s okay my wife. You are right. Until a

while ago, you thought I was married. It’s

okay. But, I want you to know that you are

a married woman now. I’m very jealous,

I’ll appreciate it you remember that every

time,” Dave says, adding, “Before I forget,

you are moving into my house immediately.

You can imagine what could have happened

if I didn’t come in just in the nick of time

three days ago.”

He draws her into his arms, his mouth

seeking hers.

She goes weak at the knees. Dave has such

effect on her. He divests her of her clothes,

turns her around and takes a very long and

hard look at his possession. It’s as if he wants

to imprint her features on his mind.

Then, he lays her gently on the divan and

plants a kiss on every part of her body.

Kathryn moans as his hands and mouth

work on her. After going over every part

of her body, he burrows his face in her

cave of wonders. Kathryn shivers. It’s her

weakness. She smiles. Few men do that to a

woman. She is glad that Dave is one of those

few. Those are men who understand that a

woman needs to be pleasured also.

Most men enjoy being given head but shy

away from giving their partner the same

treatment. As Dave’s tongue and fingers

flitter in there, touching nerve endings and

beginnings, sugar floods her system. She

feels the storm gathering and to keep it at

bay, she allows her mind to wander.

Different thoughts flood her mind. A joke

shared by a friend on BBM makes her smile.

“Those of you who like girls giving you BJ

should beware. Just heard that a guy had

one of his balls cracked in the process of

having his babe suck and chew him hard.

He’s just been rushed to the hospital. These

babes these days handle that stuff as if they

are chewing Shawarma…” Then, there’s the

one that warns men to know the health status

of their babes. The story is that a babe

nearly chop off a whatchamacallit with her

teeth when she had epileptic seizure while

giving her partner head. A smile flickers

across her face as she moans again. Dave is

making her delirious, he’s getting near her

spot. As his teeth hover playfully around

her clit while his tongue prods deeper, it

suddenly occurs to her that whoever invented

those jokes – if they are just jokes, that

is – must be chauvinistic males. Who says a

woman is not in danger of having the male

teeth clamping down hard on the clit? She

shivers as Dave’s tongue flirts around her

G-spot then settles on it. The storm breaks

and then the big O. She goes into spasms

and by the time it subsides, Dave, rock hard,

is kneeling before her.

