I’m going to play with best players in the world – Messi

…as PSG reveals star signing does not break Financial Fair Play rules

Lionel Messi says he is excited to play alongside the world’s “best players” after joining Paris Saint-Germain. The Argentina star signed a two-year contract at PSG with an option for a third following his departure from Barcelona this summer. The move sees him reunite with ex-Barca team-mate Neymar and France striker Kylian Mbappe, and the forward is excited to feature alongside the pair. Asked about combining with the two attackers at Parc des Princes, Messi told reporters: “I am very happy. It’s crazy. “I had a lot of envy; but I’m going to play with the best players in the world, and that’s always good.” PSG are looking to win back the Ligue 1 title this season after losing out to Lille last term, while the club’s great ambition is to lift the C h a m – p i o n s L e a g u e crown. Messi, who won the European title four times with Barcelona, is confident his side can embark on a serious challenge for major silverware in 2021-22, saying: “Truly. I feel this club is ready to fight for every title.”

