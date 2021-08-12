Sports

I’m going to play with best players in the world – Messi

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

…as PSG reveals star signing does not break Financial Fair Play rules

Lionel Messi says he is excited to play alongside the world’s “best players” after joining Paris Saint-Germain. The Argentina star signed a two-year contract at PSG with an option for a third following his departure from Barcelona this summer. The move sees him reunite with ex-Barca team-mate Neymar and France striker Kylian Mbappe, and the forward is excited to feature alongside the pair. Asked about combining with the two attackers at Parc des Princes, Messi told reporters: “I am very happy. It’s crazy. “I had a lot of envy; but I’m going to play with the best players in the world, and that’s always good.” PSG are looking to win back the Ligue 1 title this season after losing out to Lille last term, while the club’s great ambition is to lift the C h a m – p i o n s L e a g u e crown. Messi, who won the European title four times with Barcelona, is confident his side can embark on a serious challenge for major silverware in 2021-22, saying: “Truly. I feel this club is ready to fight for every title.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

United reach Sancho cash compromise with Dortmund

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United are closing on an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho. The Daily Express says United are reportedly closing in on Sancho, with Borussia Dortmund willing to accept an initial £60million up front. The Old Trafford hierarchy will still have to negotiate the remainder of the deal and how the payments are […]
Sports

Europa Cup: Ighalo set to shoot down Lask

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Erstwhile Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has retained his starting position as Manchester United take on LASK in a Europa Cup round of 16 clash at Old Trafford today. Ighalo ended the 2019-2020 season without opening his goalscoring account for Manchester United in the English Premier League mainly due to the fact that he was […]
Sports

It ’s sad Nigeria didn’ t build on Eaglets ’85 triumph –Erico

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Former assistant coach of the Super Eagles Joe Erico has lambasted successive administrators of Nigerian football for not building on the achievement recorded by Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets who won the first edition of the FIFA U-16 World Cup in China in 1985. The former Green Eagles goalkeeper told our correspondent that Nigeria could have become […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica