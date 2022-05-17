I’m going to restore peace in the North, says Saraki

A former Senate president and People Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Dr Bukola Saraki, has promised to restore peace in the North West and North East if elected as the president of Nigeria.

He stated this yesterday while fielding questions from reporters shortly after a meeting with party delegates at the state party secretariat, adding that the present administration has failed Nigerians.

He pledged that his target if elected president is to change the economy of the country and eliminate the bandits.

“I am here to seek your vote during the convention, and I’m assuring you people that Kebbi will be first priority in terms of development and security,” he said. He lamented the failure of the present administration, noting that all the sectors had been killed.

“Poverty increased every day and price of goods have also gone high; they came to power without any blueprint and they have nothing to show,” he added.

Responding, the Kebbi State party Chairman, Alhaji Bello Suru thanked the former Senate president for his visit, assuring him of their support and cooperation towards winning the election.

