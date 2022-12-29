News

I’m going to Senate to fight for Ebonyi people, says Umahi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi has said he decided to contest the 2023 Ebonyi South senatorial election to fight for the welfare of the people. Umahi said this during his campaign kick-off at Uburu in the Ohaozara Local Government Area on Wednesday. He is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the polls.

He said: “I am going to the centre to fight for the welfare of Ebonyi people; employment, infrastructure. “I am going to fight for the empowerment of the Ebonyi people. We will take it by force.” The governor urged his constituents to vote for the APC governorship candidate, Francis Nwifuru.

After the event, Umahi received the South East Traditional Rulers Council led by Eze Charles Mkpuma. Addressing them, he promised not to leave them behind in his senatorial mission. The governor said: “I cannot leave you behind as I go to Abuja. Nwifuru will look after you the way I do. “He has been with me for about 16 years and knows that I don’t joke with the traditional institution.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: Disquiet in PDP over Atiku’s continuous stay in Dubai

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

…leaders, associates irked by ex-VP’s ‘abandonment ’ of party to govs He has lost touch with those who crowned him for the 2019 poll –Aduwo An intractable vexation is building up in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against former Vice-President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, over his continuous domicile in Dubai, the United Arab Emirate (UAE) with […]
News

Anambra takes health insurance scheme to doorsteps

Posted on Author Onah Onah

The Managing Director of Anambra State Health Insurance Agency (ASHIA), Dr. Simon Onyemaechi, has disclosed that not less than 143,555 persons have so far been enrolled in the scheme. He added that the number of informal sector enrollees increased from 109 in 2019 to 143,555 in 2021 through ASHIA’s adoption model. This, according to him, […]
News

FG solicits support for troops

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Minister of Defence, Maj Gen Bashir Magash (rtd), has solicited support for troops prosecuting counter-insurgency and other operations across theatres. According to the minister, public support will boost the morale of fighting forces, many of whom had paid the supreme price in defence of the nation’s territorial integrity. Magashi made the appeal shortly after […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica