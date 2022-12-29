I’m going to Senate to fight for Ebonyi people, says Umahi

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi has said he decided to contest the 2023 Ebonyi South senatorial election to fight for the welfare of the people. Umahi said this during his campaign kick-off at Uburu in the Ohaozara Local Government Area on Wednesday. He is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the polls.

He said: “I am going to the centre to fight for the welfare of Ebonyi people; employment, infrastructure. “I am going to fight for the empowerment of the Ebonyi people. We will take it by force.” The governor urged his constituents to vote for the APC governorship candidate, Francis Nwifuru.

After the event, Umahi received the South East Traditional Rulers Council led by Eze Charles Mkpuma. Addressing them, he promised not to leave them behind in his senatorial mission. The governor said: “I cannot leave you behind as I go to Abuja. Nwifuru will look after you the way I do. “He has been with me for about 16 years and knows that I don’t joke with the traditional institution.”

