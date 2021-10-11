I’m hale and hearty –Tinubu

…says only God can take life

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday, made his first outing since his return from a medical trip to the United Kingdom (UK) last Friday.

Tinubu, who reunited with his political associates and protégés at a welcome-back event and prayer hosted by Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the State House in Marina, told his loyalists and supporters that he is happy to be back to Nigeria hale and hearty.

Among associates of the former governor of Lagos State, who graced the event include Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa and Senator Solomon Adeola.

Others were the wife of the Lagos State governor, Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat; former Deputy Governor of the state, Mrs. Idiat Adebule; members of the National Assembly from Lagos State, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, members of the state Executive Council, members of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) and council chairmen.

Thanking his loyalists for their prayers, while he was away, Tinubu said: “The APC National Leader said the prayer event was an emotional one for him, adding that he was overwhelmed by good wishes from Nigerians, while he was away.”

His words: “I’m a little emotional now but I’m happy. God is the giver of life and the only one who can take life.

And he (God) says ‘if I grant you power and the privilege in this life; I am the only one who can take it from you if you don’t use it in the way and manner that promotes humanity. God can give power to anyone he wills’. “It is the same God that has spared us till today and has given us the privilege. I give glory to God, because I’m standing before you hale, hearty and well. Today is a day of joy for me, having fixed today for this great event.

We are here giving praises to God. May God bless all of you in attendance. I am grateful. I cannot say more than that today. Thank you all.”

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Gbajabiamila, described Tinubu as “an eagle” that is focused and always ahead of the game, and wondered why a “simple knee surgery” became a national issue. He, however, noted that the solidarity shown towards Tinubu across ethnic divides indicated the APC National Leader is an enigma.

Noting that where the APC National Leader is going has been destined, Gbajabiamila said that Nigeria’s political history will not be complete without Tinubu given his contribution to the nation’s democracy. Governor Sanwo-Olu, on his part, thanked God for bringing Tinubu back home, hale and hearty.

He also thanked Lagosians for their prayers for the APC National Leader. He said Tinubu’s return was more than cheery news for his supporters across the country, noting that the APC leader had been rejuvenated with renewed vigour for his next political move.

His words: “We have countless reasons to be grateful to God for bringing Asiwaju back home, fully rejuvenated. Since Friday when our leader and father came back, it has been a joyful moment for the teeming residents of Lagos, his supporters and Nigerians across the country.

We give glory to God who brought you (Tinubu) back with sound health and stronger vigour.

“On behalf of all political office holders, party leaders and faithful, we welcome our leader back and we give praise to God on his behalf that the intention of evil-minded people who spread malicious rumour against our leader did not materialise. This event shows Asiwaju is healthy and possesses more energy to embark on his next move in politics.”

Also speaking, Lagos State Deputy Governor, Hamzat, said Tinubu’s return has deepened his associates’ belief in God, stressing that the APC National Leader’s full recovery from the knee surgery is a sign of strength and favour from God.

“Now that Asiwaju is back, we are ready for work. The work has started and we are committed to doing it,” he said.

Obasa, who described Tinubu as a teacher and benefactor, said his return has put the malicious rumour against him to rest. Prayers were offered for Tinubu by Muslim and Christian clerics, while party leaders at the event took turns to welcome him back to the fold.

