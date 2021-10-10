I’m hale and hearty – Tinubu

…says only God can take life

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Sunday, said he is happy to be back to Nigeria hale and hearty.

Tinubu, who spoke at an event to welcome him back to the country at the State House, Marina, after being away for three months during which he underwent a knee surgery, declared that only God can take the life of an individual.

Among loyalists and supporters of the former governor of Lagos State, who graced the event include Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa and Senator Solomon Adeola.

Others were the wife of Lagos State governor, Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat; former Deputy Governor of the state, Mrs. Idiat Adebule; members of the National Assembly from Lagos State, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, members of the state Executive Council, members of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) and council chairmen.

Thanking his loyalists for their prayers, while he was away, Tinubu said: “I am a little bit emotional but I am happy to be back. I thank you all for your prayers. God is the giver of life and He alone can take it. I am standing before you hale and hearty, and I thank God Almighty. I cannot say more than that for today.”

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Gbajabiamila, who also spoke at the event, described Tinubu’s return as the “landing of the eagle.”

Noting that where the APC National Leader is going has been destined, Gbajabiamila said that Nigeria’s political history will not be complete without Tinubu given his contribution to the nation’s democracy.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, on his part, thanked God for bringing Tinubu back home, hale and hearty. He also thanked Lagosians for their prayers for the APC National Leader.

“On behalf of Lagosians, I welcome Asiwaju Bola Tinubu back home. Today, being October 10, we have rolled out the drums to welcome you back home because it is a day that has been divinely ordained. God has brought you back home safely, peacefully and in sound health, and we want to return all honour and glory to Him,” he said.