I’m hale, hearty, claim of my ill-health wicked, misleading – Akeredolu

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has dispelled the rumour making the rounds that he is currently being hospitalized in Germany.

While describing the claim which was published by a popular online outfit as “wicked” and “misleading”, Akeredolu, said that the falsehood was being spread by those he tagged as “disgruntled politicians”.

The governor, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, disclosed that he had transmitted a letter to the state House of Assembly that he would be away for 14 working days as the first part of his 2022 Annual Leave.

In the statement it was also disclosed that Akeredolu, alongside his colleagues, left Nigeria for Dubai to attend the largest Annual Investment Meeting in the United Emirates between March 28 and March 31, 2022.

The statement read in parts: “In clear terms, Governor Akeredolu is not hospitalized anywhere. These are mere wishes of failed politicians who now carry the burden of uncanny distrust and embedded treachery. We won’t even wish them their evil imaginations.”

