I’m happy carrying other people’s burden as a philanthropist – Oil Money

Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo, who is popularly called ‘Oil Money’, has revealed how it has always been his happiness to help people around him and bless the poor with the little God has given him as wealth.

According to Oil Money, he has passion for humanitarian activities targeted at putting smiles on the faces of those who don’t have enough to cater for themselves.

He said that for him to take his philanthropic activities to the next level, he had to set up Oil Money Foundation (OMF), so that his humanitarian works would be well coordinated for optimal reach.

Oil Money foundation (OMF), a known charity organisation who over time have shouldered the responsibility of assisting indigents recently supported a little boy (name withheld) with a sum of N950,000 for health treatment.

OMF works mostly with poor children. The organisation offers programmes that expand education, improve health, create businesses, and protect the lives of poor people.

It helps children to lead more productive and healthier lives. It supports children with education, safety, early preparation against pandemics. It also helps families to start their own business and also help many pupils in paying their fees in several schools.

Explaining the rationale behind his heart to celebrate with the poor with his wealthy, Oil Money said: “As a public figure, I receive thousands of messages daily. I do a lot of giveaways on Instagram and also privately respond to people who reach out to me for help. Still, I can hardly reply to everyone. I am focused on providing empowerment for young people, anything that will give young people leverages in life.

“Philanthropy is truly complex, but I am aware that people face difficult choices and obstacles along the way, so I try to lend a hand and assist them to scale those hurdles of life and give impetus to their dreams,”Oil Money added.

Founded in November, 2020, OMF provides medical care, equipment, and service. It worked in five states in Nigeria including some African countries, oil money foundation is non-profitable organisation and it’s being funded by billionaire Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo a Nigerian UK-based entrepreneur and philanthropist

Like this: Like Loading...