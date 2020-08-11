I’m happy playing alongside Onuachu – Dessers

Super Eagles striker, Cyriel Dessers, has expressed his happiness playing alongside national team colleague, Paul Onuachu, for Genk in the Belgium Jupiler Pro over the weekend. Speaking with AOIFootball after helping his team secure a 2-1 win in the opening day of the new season away at Zulte Waregem, hailed the immediate impact of Onuachu in the game.

The former Heracles Almelo striker, who started ahead of Onuachu in the clash, said his compatriot’s impact from the bench was a big morale booster as it gave him more freedom to operate.

“It was great to play with Paul; he really changed the game today (Sunday) and we helped each other and created spaces for each other. The linkup play was fantastic,” he said. “Itwasalsoanamazing feeling for both of us to score and win this game.”

Super-sub Onuachu came off the bench to grab the equalizer for Genk who was down at half time before he then forced a penalty moments later and Dessers stepped up to convert and seal a 2-1 win.

