I’m happy standing before kings, bigwigs–MC Akinsowon

Afolabi Akinsowon, aka Jollof MC, is a celebrated master of ceremonies (MC). Although, he holds a Master’s Degree in Geology, he has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry as a compere. He spoke with TONY OKUYEME on the business of master of ceremonies and the impact he is making on celebrants’ lives.

How did you find your way into being a professional MC?

I come from a creative family and I would say I got the talent from God through my Dad. I realised I was passionate about making people happy with the gift of speaking service (MC) and so I nurtured it till I became a professional speaking service provider (MC).

Did you study any related course?

I didn’t do any related courses. I’m a Pure and Applied Scientist. I’m grateful to God to have been blessed with the gift and talent. I was born in Lagos (Ijora Badia) in the early 1980s, spent most of my childhood in Mushin and Idimu. I had my primary education in Bosby Day Primary School Ilasamaja, Lagos; secondary education in Baptist Boys’ High School, Oke Saje, Abeokuta; and tertiary education in Federal University of Technology, Akure (BTech. Applied Geology) and University of Ibadan (MSc); Petroleum Geology/ Sedimentology. I am happily married with two beautiful daughters.

What is the philosophy behind your stage name; Jollof MC and your refrain Jollof of the Party’?

The Jollof MC was given to me by a friend who noticed that whenever we were at events and they asked me what I would like to eat, I’ll simply tell them Jollof Rice. And for the ‘Jollof of the Party’, you know there’s no typical Nigerian party where Jollof Rice is scarce on the menu, and we know how sweet Nigerian Jollof Rice is. I bring that sweet Jollof experience to your event as your event MC.

You have served as MC at many wedding receptions and you have many pictures of couples on your Facebook. What is your view about the importance Nigerians attach to weddings?

I have anchored over 100 wedding events and still counting, and in the event industry, the wedding event genre is huge and as Nigerians, we love to celebrate a lot particularly weddings where extended family members, friends and loved ones alike get to converge and have a great time.

When were you at NNPC, and what accounted for your exit?

I worked briefly with Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Limited (NPDC), a subsidiary of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), as attachee in 2007. I worked as an exploration trainee, and also a cartographer. I also worked with a telecommunication giant for about five years as a customer service and back office executive before resigning to face squarely the event business fully.

What is your area of specialisation as MC?

As a professional MC, I anchor weddings, corporate events and all social event types. I also offer after party services.

Could you share some remarkable experiences in the course of this profession?

The list is endless but I’m always happy when I stand before kings, high and mighty in the society and they listen to me in the line of duty.

How profitable is it?

Profitable enough to cater to the needs of my two beautiful daughters, family and friends.

What special skills are required to be an MC?

You must have excellent communication and writing skills, spontaneous, great sense of humour, great dress sense (as the face of an event), friendly and excellent team player, just to mention a few.

Is there any difference between being an MC and a comedian?

Yes, there is. An MC’s job is to ensure a smooth transition of events on the programme; he/she introduces who would take what on the programme, what item is coming before and after. An MC is expected to add some sense of humor to his or her delivery and jokes are expected to be ethical. A comedian is an entertainer whose performance is tailored to amuse people. That you can make people laugh doesn’t make you a professional MC and vice versa.

How does the job compare with what obtains abroad?

Not much difference in terms of delivery and quality of service. The only difference is you’re being paid in foreign currencies (Laughs) and you know what that means when you change to Nigerian Naira. We now have more Nigerian MCs’ being engaged outside Nigeria (Destination Events).

What is your most outstanding job ever and why?

There are quite many of them. I relish the wedding event of Olubadan’s daughter I was opportune to anchor a month ago. The event had in attendance governors, chiefs and captains of industries among others. It stands out for me because I was able to engage all the guests in attendance regardless of their social status or class. They all laughed and had fun.

Your worse experience so far?

None that I can remember (Laughs).

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...