I’m in 2023 race to make Abia envy of others – Igbokwe

A governorship aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mayor Lucky Igbokwe, popularly known as Don Lulu, has said that his vision and mission for desiring the office of the governor of the state is specifically to lay the foundation of economic prosperity that would make Abia the envy of other states. Igbokwe stated this while declaring for the governorship of Abia State at the PDP state Secretariat in Umuahia, the state capital, where he said that if given the opportunity to serve as governor of the state in 2023, he would create an enabling environment for industrial growth, reduce the over dependence on federation allocations through creative approach to enhance the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), as well as make Abia the Information Communication Technology (ICT) hub in Africa. He explained that his aspiration was borne out of “hunger and desire to add value and impetus against the backdrop of the yearnings of the entire people of Abia State.

 

