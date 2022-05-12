I’m in 2023 race to make Abia envy of others – Igbokwe

A governorship aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mayor Lucky Igbokwe, popularly known as Don Lulu, has said that his vision and mission for desiring the office of the governor of the state is specifically to lay the foundation of economic prosperity that would make Abia the envy of other states. Igbokwe stated this while declaring for the governorship of Abia State at the PDP state Secretariat in Umuahia, the state capital, where he said that if given the opportunity to serve as governor of the state in 2023, he would create an enabling environment for industrial growth, reduce the over dependence on federation allocations through creative approach to enhance the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), as well as make Abia the Information Communication Technology (ICT) hub in Africa. He explained that his aspiration was borne out of “hunger and desire to add value and impetus against the backdrop of the yearnings of the entire people of Abia State.
Related Articles
IMF: Nigeria’s economy to contract by 5.4% in 2020
…forecasts deeper global recession Fitch: Country’s rising debt may trigger rating downgrade Nigeria’s economy will likely shrink by 5.4 per cent this year due to the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said yesterday. This is a bigger contraction than the 3.4 per cent shrinkage in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Aba traders laud Ikpeazu over rehabilitation of roads
Traders at Ngwa Road Market (Ahia-Ohuru) and the Eziukwu Road Market (Cemetery Market) in Aba, said that the ongoing road infrastructural renewal would give them hope that the future is bright for their businesses. Speaking to our reporter who monitored the ongoing construction on major roads linking to the two markets, the traders said that […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Evans: Absence of prosecution witnesses stall trial of alleged kidnap kingpin
The absence of prosecution witnesses yesterday stalled two of the trials of an alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, who is standing trial before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos. In the first suit, Evans was facing trial alongside Victor Aduba, a dismissed member of the Nigerian Army. The defendants […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)