I’m in guber race to serve Anambra people – Maduka

Dr. Godwin Maduka is one of the 16 aspirants seeking the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 6, governorship election in Anambra State. In this interview with ONYEKACHI EZE, he speaks on his plans for the state

How prepared are you for the PDP primary election, which holds this weekend?

I have been prepared all my life because this is part of who I am. I have never really changed. Preparedness in politics is about knowing the people you are coming to serve. In Anambra today, everybody seems to be enjoying my company. It is not politics, it’s like a carnival because I am among my people and have the capacity to run my own campaign.

What do you make of the meeting between the aspirants, party stakeholders from Anambra State and PDP leaders?

The meeting was fruitful and at the end, we resolved our differences. It is a good step for PDP to secure the governorship of Anambra State. We have legends like Prof. ABC Nwosu, Senator Ben Obi and former Governor Peter Obi, among others and I am fortunate to be allowed to address them.

Will you accept the outcome of the primary and stay put in PDP if you lose?

My faith tells me that I will be allowed to work for the people. They can keep the power and fame and money that come out of politics because I have enjoyed all that. I just need to work for my people. I have prayed to God to make me the governor, so that I can work for Him. I don’t plan to lose. I am not God though I will give Him room to decide what is good for us. If it doesn’t work out, who am I, but I pray to God to let me do that. I am not just coming for Anambra, I am coming for Nigeria.

Will you subscribe to a consensus ar-rangement by the aspirants?

If anyone has not given up by now, I doubt if consensus is going to be possible. Some of them will come to you and say let’s talk. They will say, you don’t need to be in politics, what are you looking for? But I use to ask them: Are you going to take the governorship title and allow me to work? Let me work on my 10-point agenda that comprises education, ICT, agriculture, women and youth empowerment, solar energy, transportation and all that.

Who is Dr. Maduka?

I was born in 1959. The war broke out and I didn’t go to school until I was 10 or eleven years old. I ended up staying in the village doing farming; I fell from palm trees for about eight times but didn’t die. Many of us lived in poor places in Nigeria that sometimes it is difficult to make one naira a week. Most of the things we ate, we got from the farm. The land was poor but beautiful. I ended up going to school but my father died. I struggled and by mere luck, after finishing secondary school, I couldn’t even attend the University of Port Harcourt to study Medicine. My luck came and I got scholarship to go to a small college in the United States of America. I am a religious man but I am not pious. I have faith. Can you imagine I got to the U.S, and finish my degree in one year and six months with First Class in Chemistry? Within the next four years, I got a doctorate in Pharmacy. Four years later, I got another doctorate in Medicine. I then proceeded to Harvard, where I did my specialist training. After that, I went to work somewhere for a year and half before I established my own. Again, out of pure luck from a loan I got from a bank, I built my own hospitals. In all, I have six hospitals in America. I have four doctorate degrees – Doctor of Medicine, Doctor of Pharmacy, PhD in Medical Management and Doctor of Science and professorship in Surgery and Anaesthesia and Pain Management. I am a very successful businessman in terms of building hospitals both over there and here.

You are new in politics; do you think that you can fit into the demands of politics?

You hardly see anyone like me interested in going into politics in Nigeria. But being in government will allow you to be able to even solicit for help outside Nigeria. If we start that In Anambra, I believe it will go to other places in Nigeria. God knows that I am neither a tribalist nor a racist. I want to serve my people and my people are not limited to only Anambra people. I am going for an election and I don’t plan to lose it because I have been praying hard to be able to change the things I don’t like. I can’t just go ahead and change my town and the rest of the people are suffering. I want to start a movement in Nigeria to end tribalism. I don’t want to wait until all those tribalistic people are dead. My town had nothing but today, we can boast of running water, electricity, roads and bridges, places of worship both for Anglicans and Catholics and if there are Muslims, they will have their own. There are civic centres too.The greatest thing that happened to my town was when I was able to build a magistrate court, high court and the police divisional headquarters. We followed it up with Civil Defence Corps. We were able to build barracks for them as well as an officers’ mess. Eight-two percent per cent of the people that went to the university or still in the university in that town, I have been training them – lawyers, doctors, you name them. There is no more single thatch house in my community because we build houses for everybody. God gave me the vision to be able to build a hospital and equip it, so that people can come in there. It is the work of God but the greatest thing I have done is when I built schools – elemnetary and secondary. I am going to adult education because a literate community is a healthy and wealthy one.

Like this: Like Loading...