I’m in politics for my constituency’s development – Onuigbo

The member representing Ikwuano, Umuahia North and South Federal Constituency, Hon. Sam Onuigbo, has said he joined partsan politics not for selfish reasons, but to attract infrastructural and human development to the people of his constituency in a bigger capacity.

The lawmaker spoke yesterday while monitoring the progress of the on-going reconstruction of Umuahia Ikot-Ekpene federal highway, now under the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Road Tax Credit Scheme. Onuigbo, the Chairman of House Committee on Climate Change, said the policy of using his position to attract development to his people was not novel to him, stressing that he had as a private individual championed many efforts to develop the community for which he attracted a secondary school to the community in 2001. He insisted that priority should be given to the failed portions of the road to ease travel difficulties before embarking on the final phase of the reconstruction in order to avoid greater challenge during the rainy season.

