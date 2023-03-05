News

I’m in race to win, not stepping down for anybody –Adelabu

The governorship candidate of the Accord party in Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has again debunked the rumours of his withdrawal from the race, calling it “the work of political desperados determined to keep Oyo in a web of lies and ineptitude”.

In a statement by the Bayo Adelabu Campaign Organisation (BACO) made available to Sunday Telegraph yesterday, the governorship candidate said the upsurge in misinformation, malignment, and outright fake news against him within the few days to the guber election was a testament to the acceptance of his message of awakening the electorate in the state. Apart from the fake news of his withdrawal, a former Deputy Governor, Operations of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), noted that other candidates are already jittery of his popularity, maintaining that the people of the state are already aware of the antics of some politicians which cannot take them anywhere in the governorship election. He said: “Their anger is that the citizens have woken up and are ready to take back our state.

Through my campaign, I have not, and will not engage in their politics of character assassination, bitterness and lies. “We want to inform the good people of Oyo State that there was no time Chief Adebayo Adelabu held any meetings with any candidates or political parties with a view to stepping down. This was another lie from a political schizophrenic, whose political career was built on falsehood and manipulations. Chief Adebayo Adelabu is not stepping down for any- one. “Ratherthanallowingthosepolitical liars to distract us, Adelabu will focus on how Oyo state will have potable water, clean environment, smooth & car-worthy roads and how our youths can begin to dream again while technology will be harnessed for the progress of everyone. “My focus is on getting the electorate to know where their fingerprint will go on March 11. Adelabu is contesting to win the gubernatorial election in Oyo state under Accord and our door is open to any candidate who wishes to join us in liberating the state.”

Our Reporters

