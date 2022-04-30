I’m in support of zoning because it engenders sense of belonging – Unongo

Former Minister of Power and Steel in the Second Republic and immediate past Chairman Northern Elders Forum Dr. Paul Iyorpuu Unongo in this interview with MUSA PAM in Jos, spoke on how Sen. Bukola Saraki and Governor Bala Mohammed emerged as Northern Presidential consensus candidates. Excerpts…

We are in the political era and by 2023 we will have new leadership; what is your stand on zoning of the presidency?

Well, theoretically, I believe that the time is going to come when Nigeria does not need to zone. If you have someone and he is good enough to be president and later when his child, bearing same name also, that is good for Nigeria, we should make him president. But in our country from practice, Nigerians want to have a feeling that they belong. So the wisdom of the political parties in the growth and development of Nigeria made them zone offices to the zones that the military created and they came to accepted. And somehow by observation people feel happy and they have a sense of belonging if they see somebody from their zone is there even though they don’t necessarily help you because that is what political practices in Nigeria have become. So in practice I support zoning because it’s a developmental process. Our democracy is not stabilised and so people want somebody from their place. If you keep on giving it to one particular place even though those people may be the most competent Nigerians will start making noise. The feeling that ‘we’ve not had somebody from my place is the reason Eastern Nigeria is making a lot of noise which Nigeria should not ignore. I believe it will go away eventually so that competence will allow people from one family like it happens in the United States of America (USA), if you remember the case of the Bushes in the United States. The father was president and his son also became president. That is the ideal and we haven’t reached that stage yet. So to your question, at the present stage of our development, zoning sorts out a lot of political problems in Nigeria. So I believe in zoning as a developmental thing.

Are you aware of the consensus process that brought in Dr. Bukola Saraki and Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Muhammad; were you part of the meeting and are you in support of it?

Yes I was the person who actually proposed it. So I cannot go to a meeting where people have a lot of respect for me and in Nigeria people know that I speak my mind that I am fair, and as I said if a person like me denies what he believes in, then it will be unfortunate for Nigerians. I cannot deny that I was consulted and all kinds of proposals were brought to me. I was asked to appear in Abuja and I went because I believe in this country. After deliberations for two days, we reached a consensus; they brought four candidates and we looked at their credentials. We took everything into consideration and we felt that for harmony and for the total unity of the North even if we present the person and he doesn’t win he should be presented from the part of the North that used to be called the middle Belt or as it is called today the North Central. So we started looking at the candidates purely from their merits and capacity to attract other Governors or people to work with them. And in my case I even consulted my Governor and I can be quoted and he told me his own disposition and what they wanted. Right now that our politics is developmental our Governors are important so in my little wisdom I felt I shouldn’t just make noise we could not implement. Governors are implementing political decisions and he told me that this was his disposition that the President should be chosen from the North Central and it will bring more cohesion. Then I told him that from the credentials given to us I am old enough to know what will produce a better collaboration, so we felt that among those that were expressing desire to contest elections, and in our candid opinion, we believe that two of stood out; the Governor of Bauchi and the former Governor of Kwara state and ex-President of Senate and then we looked at the experience and we felt that in the politics of Nigeria a person who can be a Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with a lot of controversy and he piloted the affairs of Nigeria successfully, we felt that was the person to pick as our own preferred choice. But we said since it covers a geopolitical area the person who came second in our own assessment was the man in Bauchi because he was the tremendous person. So we said we should present the two names to the people, so they can make a choice among them. We saw that the endorsement generated a lot of reaction as the likes of Yahaya Kwande said he was not aware and is not part of the meeting and he is second in the ranking of elders in the Northern Nigeria. Yes, the Northern Elders Forum is the organisation that has capacity and has very competent elders. I cannot speak for some of them that were not there but I am aware of Paul Onumgwu who was also the first leader of the Northern Elders Forum. The people I saw there I felt were fairly representative. I was there, Professor Ango Abdullahi was there and some other friends of ours were there. And we gave our view. And when it comes down to the Middle Belt I was part of the founding of the Middle Belt movement. I was there in Lafia in 1958 when we selected the late Joseph Tarka as the leader of the Middle Belt Congress and I was the Secretary. So I feel that Yahaya Kwande was fully represented. If he feels otherwise I will show deference to him.

In the course of this interview you mentioned zoning, rotation and President Muhammadu Buhari will be eight years in office in 2023. Is it not apt and necessary for the Southern part of the country to take their own slot after the tenure of President Buhari because we are talking about rotation between North and South?

Well, I am not in active political practice, I don’t know how politicians of nowadays do it but I will be fair to you that since Buhari whether he came from North-East or from North- West or from North Central, he is from the North. I would have shown deference that the former Southern Nigeria should produce the President. If you want the zoning you define the zoning, the North and South. I would have advised that somebody from the former South whether from the South- West or South-East or South-South should be considered. But the reality of politics is what you are seeing in Nigeria. I think the political parties in Nigeria told themselves ‘we’re not going to be concerned about North or South any more. The reality is zones exist now and there are six geopolitical zones. So the presidency can rotate among the six geopolitical zones and within that context I support fully that if the North is interested in the presidency it should go to North Central. And I am a Northerner and therefore, if the North is interested in presidency I go with them but they should make it from the North Central. And in the North Central they should consider two of our children, Governor Bala from Bauchi and Bukola Saraki son Olusola Saraki from Kwara and tilt attention to one of these people, anyone of them will be a beautiful and wonderful president for Nigeria and we stand by that.

Looking back at 2015 till now, do you think your preference for Buhari is justified?

My preference is not about justification. Preference is preference! It involves emotions, it involves what you had seen at that time. Buhari was a no-nonsense president, he did us proud, he stopped something that started in Kano; he went there and within one minute there was no more riot. He did all kinds of things and we felt that he was Mr Right, he would fight corruption and he would not allow anybody within his government to catch dirt. Well some of us that went for Buhari risked our lives, I did risk my life which I don’t have to talk about. I think most of us are disappointed, we are disappointed with the performance put up by the government headed by Muhammadu Buhari. I think he should have done better and could have done better; we have to work much harder to bring some kind of consensus in the North so that our credibility can’t be questioned. And both Professor Ango Abdullahi and myself cannot pass our brother, General Buhari; we think he didn’t do as we’re expected he should. But that is his own and history will judge him.

He had total support from his people and some of them took a risk, there was a very serious risk, and I took risk to lead the delegation to the United States of America. And it was because of what he had done in the past. I know Buhari very well and it was a correct the decision we took to support him. And unfortunately the people around him as I said were doing him a disservice. And I think at the end of his service now he could feel that he could have done much better. I don’t regret because at that point in time I was taking a decision, taking a risk to go to the United States and go before the Senate and support his candidature. But I would say the people who manage him they didn’t do him well, they didn’t treat him well because he fell short of the expectation from those of us who fought for him to be in power and I was one of them from the Middle Belt.

