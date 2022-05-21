I’m in the presidential race to rescue Nigeria’s sinking boat, Emmanuel tells Benue delegates

“I’m running for the Presidency because things have really gone bad and l have what it takes to salvage the situation for the sake of posterity,’’ declared Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State while meeting with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates in Benue State. Received by a team led by the state governor, Samuel Ortom, he explained that he was running ‘’because things have really gone bad; for the sake of posterity’’ and ‘’I believe I have what it takes to salvage the situation’’. “Mine is not a do or die affair. If it is the will of God, I am ready and willing and capable to take up the challenge.

“If God chooses me, I am ready to partner with him. If he says it is someone one, I am ready to accept and work with God’s choice”. Describing himself as a loyal member of PDP, Emmanuel maintained that it was imperative to rescue the sinking ship of Nigeria and Nigerians is important now is to rescue Nigerians. Responding, Ortom said the fact that Senator Gabriel Suswan, a former governor of Benue State is Udom Campaign Council Chairman speaks volumes but lamented that “Benue has been under siege for a long time and very few people have shown concern and support.

