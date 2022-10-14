I’m influenced by music made in the 80s – Emelonye

UK-based Nigerian Afro-soul princess, Uchechi Emelonye, comes from a family of creative people. So, it was not a shock when she announced her passion for music even as a law undergraduate in the UK. She talks about her new songs, ‘Sunrise to Sundown’ and ‘Underwater’, and other issues in this interview with TONY OKUYEME. Excerpt

What were the artistic influences that surrounded you as a child?

I was born into a family of artists. My grandfather was one of the finest artists of his time. My dad and his twin brother ventured into music and formed a band when they were both less than 18 years. While my dad veered into a career of legal academia and diplomacy, his twin brother, Obi Emelonye horned his artistic traits and is one of the award-winning movie producers of present-day Nollywood. On the other hand, since I was privileged to school in more than seven countries across three continents, I was exposed to a lot of different types of music and cultures. I love music from various countries in Africa and Asia. Through my listening to such a big variation of music, it influenced my artistic style to not be one toned; and you can hear a little bit of everything in there or some cool new combinations. Influenced by my parents, I take inspiration from music made in the 80s and 90s.

What themes do you usually address in your songs?

I address realistic themes because I want people to relate to my music. I can sing about everyday things to big social issues, I don’t have a limit on the places my songs can go.

You have two new singles, ‘Sunrise to Sundown’ and ‘Underwater’ after ‘Little Black Bird’ your first single. How would you rate the first one?

The positive reception and immense support I received from family, friends and fans did inspire me to create more. I could not have made this or come this far without them and what really motivates me is the hunger shown for more of my music. I always get messages and comments asking for new stuff. I would say that the reception of ‘Little Blackbird’ allowed me to have a reason to release more songs, but not create them as I am always constantly creating music and interestingly enough, I wrote ‘Underwater’s hook a long time before I ever wrote ‘Little Blackbird’.

What inspired ‘Sunrise to Sundown’?

‘Sunrise to Sundown’ was inspired by all the love I am surrounded by in all its shapes and forms. A love song is a staple to have as a musician and this was my personal take on the topic. I also wanted to explore a theme lighter than I have previously done, while still singing about something everyone can relate to. I wrote ‘Sunrise to Sundown’ myself like I write all my songs. I initially found a beat on YouTube one night when I was bored at university and felt compelled to write lyrics to it. It was produced by Zaq Sawyer Coffey in Birmingham

You recently unveiled Afro-soul Dance Steps Challenge. What is it about?

People are expected to listen to either of the two new singles and make a short video of one minute or less with great Afro-soul dance steps that would be great for our upcoming video. The videos should be attached to the comment section of my social media handles, which they would need to follow for updates and results. The winner will get $300, the first runner-up will get $200, while the second runner-up will get $100, and there would be opportunities to be part of the videos when we go to location in the coming days.

Tell us about your musical journey?

My musical journey started when my parents put me in guitar and piano classes when I was in primary school in the Republic of North Macedonia. There I developed knowledge of basic musical theory and the basic skills to play those instruments. While studying in Italy, I always auditioned for musicals at school and on Sundays, I sang the Responsorial Psalm at our Catholic church in Rome. It was from these exposures that I started to develop my voice.

Through my time in middle in Finland and Uganda, I started a band with my friends, and we wrote and composed our own music. I kept on writing and belonged to a few more bands in high school in Nigeria. COVID-19 hit during my last year of high school and first year of university, it was then my older brother and I brought ‘With You’ to my parents who decided to support my music professionally.

How do you juggle studies with music?

I divide my time and it makes it easier to achieve everything. I have found balance in focusing on music on the weekends, during summer and Christmas breaks. On the flip side I focus intensely on my studies during term time and the weekdays.

How has growing up in three different continents impacted your music culturally?

I picked up the art of conveying different experiences because I had either experienced them or gotten to know people who had. My song writing is always telling a story. If you read the lyrics alone without any music you should be taken on a journey that has a beginning, middle and end, just like a story. Everyone has a story and meeting so many different people allowed me the opportunity to tell different stories.

Do you have plans for collaborations with other artistes?

I am open to collaborations and hope some come my way soon. I feel like my music leaves a lot of room for someone else to add to it and play around with it. I would also love to feature and give my own take on something another artist created and add value to it.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...