I’m interested in replicating what I did in Idere Hills across Nigeria –Sunday

Olugbenga Sunday is the lead consultant of Tojum Hospitality, and founder of Ibarapaland Tourism and Ibarapa Tourism Club, who expressed his devotion to transforming Idere Hills into a thriving tourist destination and seeing same replicated across Nigeria

Although he started out handling the finances of a hospitality outfitting then rising to the managerial and operations aspect and later moved on to consultancy aspect and today he is fully consumed with the fire of creating and promoting destinations.

This he is trying to achieve through the creation of twin outfits of Ibarapa Tourism Club and Ibarapaland Tourism. According to him, it all started last year October when he paid an innocuous visit to the Oyo State commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism and only for him to discover that of the 115 tourist sites accredited by the state government, none of the numerous tourist sites in his Ibarapa region was listed.

‘‘I grew up from this region and I know how rich our communities are when it comes to tourist sites mostly hills, mountains, caves, lakes and even historical relics because most of our hills served as settlement for our ancestors during the inter tribal war,’’ he said with some feeling of disappointment. Though disappointed by this development, he decided to brace up to the task of selling tourist assets of his locality to the world.

‘‘I made up my mind to start promoting all the tourist sites in Idere, Eruwa, Lanlate, Igbo-Ora, Tapa, Ayete and Igangan. I formed Ibarapa Tourism Club to accommodate a lot of our indigenes that supported the tourism agenda. ‘‘Ibarapa Tourism Club was formed to identify and promote all the tourist sites in Ibarapa region of Oyo State using all available means especially digital platform. All the members of the club have the mandate to ensure our tourist sites are known worldwide.’’

His avowed commitment and the devotion of many others, who bought into this dream, appeared to have gained traction over time, as he said that: ‘‘So far, the mandate actualisation has been impressive.

We organised inaugural tour and over 1,200 tourists from over eight states in Nigeria attended the tour during the grand finale. Within this year alone and despite the COVID-19 pandemic saga, we have received over 500 tourists from different tour operators in Nigeria.’’ He lamented the fact that his region was left in the backwaters of history, blaming lack of attention and standard bearer to lead the crusade for this: ‘‘Ibarapaland was untapped and unknown before now because nobody did anything about it. The region is largely sidelined by the state government because it is a rural area and we didn’t have fair representation in government for so long.’’ But all that is changing fast with Ibarapaland now becoming a toast for domestic tourists in the country.

Besides the work done by the tourism club, the state government was recently attracted to visit the region and listed it among its tourist circuits. Ibarapaland, especially Idere Hills, with its enchanting landscape, is fast becoming the bride for most tour operators who promote tours to the region. All thanks to the sacrifices and devotion of Sunday and his team.

Idere Hills, he said: ‘‘Stands out among all because it is a collection of so many attractions ranging from lakes of different sizes and shapes, caves, wonderful rock formation, landscaping view from summit of the hills, relics as primary evidence that our ancestors once lived there and Ape tree of over 300 years. Idere Hills has over 14 tourist sites and promoting it has yielded so much results in the last one year.’’

He his overwhelmed by the positive responses from the people since he started on this journey as he described the feeling as great and encouraging: ‘‘I feel so great. There is nothing more fulfilling than seeing tourists visiting Idere Hills and Ibarapa tourist sites in good numbers. ‘‘This has never happened before. Some weekends, we have over 40 tourists exploring our tourist sites especially Idere Hills.

Our hotels’ occupancy has increased greatly, food sellers rejoice over this development, our transporters too have benefited greatly and the c o m m u – nity generates money t h r o u g h access fees. Consistency and public orientation about tourism are tools for sustainability.’’ He also gave thumbs up to Oyo State government for visiting the community, which he said served as motivation for him. ‘‘Their visit was a great motivation to me.

The ministry sent me a letter to notify me of their proposed visit and I saw that singular act as recognition of my effort in promoting our tourist sites. It encouraged me to do more for tourism in Oyo State, it is obvious that the government of Oyo State is ready to look in the direction of tourism for our collective gain. He is confident that the government would do more than visiting, as he said that, ‘‘we are expectant.’’ An expectation that is based on the antecedents of the state governor, Seyi Makinde, as he said that: ‘‘We have seen what the government of Seyi Makinde is doing in other sectors of the economy in Oyo State.

‘‘Now that he is interested in tourism I am confident that he will ensure our tourist sites are developed to attract more tourists from within and outside the country. We are in touch with the relevant stakeholders within the government and they have assured us that Idere Hills will not be left out when the private investors and the government are ready under Public- Private Partnership to develop major tourist sites in Oyo State. Buoyed by the relative success that his crusade as scored, he expressed the desire to see such feat replicated in other parts of the country so as to make Nigeria a true destination.

‘‘I am interested in replicating what I did in Idere Hills across Nigeria. I am aware Nigeria has a whole lot of other tourist sites like Idere Hills that are still hidden treasures. ‘‘There is no limit to what I can do with my expertise in tourism and with the support of other tourism stakeholders especially my mentors, I will roll out my plans soon. One other tourism related projects in the pipeline is what I tagged Tourism Festival with a taste of culture.’’ ‘‘Nigeria tourism sector has so much untapped assets. The current state of most of our sites is deteriorated.

The future is great if we do the right thing. Our government has to be intentional about developing our tourist sites. We need more tourism professionals to occupy sensitive positions related to tourism in government.

Nigeria is rich and we can become the global destination if our tourism potentials are harnessed. ‘‘We need better roads, some tourist sites need improved security system and we need more comfortable hotels for our tourists. Development of our tourist sites should be paramount, provision of basic infrastructure for the comfort of our tourists should be of urgent concern to the government. Given the success story of his sojourn in tourism sector, he is delighted and satisfied: ‘‘With what God has enabled me to achieve in the tourism sector today, I feel so fulfilled but I have this inner push that I can do more for our dear country and even the world at large. I have received calls from high personalities I never thought I could be privileged to speak directly to.

‘‘I have the opportunities to meet big stakeholders just because of this landmark project. Each time I see tourists trooping into Idere town, it gives me so much joy. This is a town that we hardly received visitors except those coming for ceremonies. The story has changed, Idere Hills is on Google map and we receive average of 40 tourists weekly. He is optimistic of the future as he said that, ‘‘I have the desire to build a household name in hospitality and tourism industry.

I will love to build a standard hotel and invest in some of the tourist sites in Nigeria. If government needs my expertise, I will be glad to join them as a technocrat in any capacity I can. Sunday is a naturalist who finds solace in nature as he said that: ‘‘I love hills, beaches and waterfalls. The three of them portray nature at its best. They are God’s expression of His fullness. The day I visited Kwa falls in Cross River State, I was really lost in thoughts.

Whenever I am on top of hills, I experience soul travels, so captivating. ‘‘I love Idere Hills in Oyo State, Idanre Hills in Ondo State and Olumo Rock in Ogun State. Beaches are destinations that I can’t resist; the waves, the rush and water view. I have visited Elegusi Beach in Victoria Island Lagos and Ibeno Beach in Akwa Ibom State among others.

