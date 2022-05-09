I’m leaving Lagos for Ogun West to liberate my people –Adeola

Senator Solomon Adeola presently represents Lagos West Senatorial District at the National Assembly. However, the Ogun Stateborn politician has declared to run for his native Ogun West Senatorial District seat in the forthcoming 2023 general election. In this interview, he speaks on what informed his new political move, among other issues. FELIX NWANERI reports

You are leaving Lagos West, which you presently represent in the Senate to contest for Ogun West Senatorial District seat in the forthcoming 2023 general election. Why are you leaving the known for the unknown?

As you are aware, I was a twoterm member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, a member of the House of Representatives before I was elected into the Senate to represent Lagos West but I have decided to return to my roots.

The move to return to Ogun State did not start today; it’s been over 12 to 15 years. When I took the decision to go back home, it was not borne out of selfish reasons. I took the decision because of my people and the state of things in my area. I am telling you sincerely that I am on this mission because of the sorry state of things in my area.

I looked at the situation in Ogun West, where I hail from and decided that I need to go back home. I am saying all these for no other reason that the fact that I believe that I am taking a major decision and expectedly, people are bound to ask questions, and I must provide answers as a servant of the people that I am.

My first attempt to return home was in 2012, which led to my bid for Ogun West senatorial seat during the 2015 general election but the then governor had another agenda. He decided that I should go back to Lagos and I was given Lagos West Senatorial District ticket by our leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

After two years that I came in as the senator for Lagos West, I returned to Ogun to contest for the governorship of the state. I moved round with my people but at the end of the day, Asiwaju Tinubu was made the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Reconciliation Committee.

So, he prevailed on me to return to the Senate through Lagos for easy reconciliation of party members in Ogun State. I did but my people still remained with me and instead of going towards the governorship candidate of the then governor, we went with Dapo Abiodun, and today, the rest is history.

Many people have adduced various reasons to your decision to shift base from Lagos state to Ogun State. Some say you are leaving Lagos for Ogun to prepare the ground for your governorship ambition. What is your response to that?

Like I said, people will say and write a lot of things about what I am doing going forward. And if you have not had the opportunity of sitting with me to discuss the development, you may not know the truth from the lies.

So, I am explaining to you, in all sincerity, the idea behind what is now known as ‘West to West.’ It is simply my decision to go back home and serve my people. It is informed by my desire to use the many experiences I have garnered playing politics in Lagos and representing my people here to liberate Ogun West Senatorial District by contesting for the senatorial seat in 2023.

Ogun West deserves good and quality representation. They’ve had people in the past in terms of people representing them but what has been the story. I will be going to the Senate as a ranking senator; a third-term senator. Can it be compared to a first-term senator? The answer is no! So, it is blessing in disguise for my senatorial seat that I am about to represent. Again, I’ve thrown a challenge but the other aspirants don’t want to go for primaries.

They just want to be selected as the candidate; it won’t work. I am ready for a primary election in whatever form. If am defeated in the primary election, I will accept defeat. How can somebody write a letter through a lawyer that the party should sell the nomination form to me? Nobody has the right to do so because the questions are: Am I part of Ogun State APC? Do I have a voters’ card to vote in Ogun State. Have I run foul of any law?

Does the constitution prohibit me? Does the party constitution prohibit me? The answers are, no. So, what prohibits me? Some people are saying moral issues but I say to them: This is not a project I started overnight. I’ve been on it for over 12 years in an attempt to go back and represent my people. It started back in 2012 and not 2022. So, the issue of morality does not arise here.

Moreover, all these people, who trying to be senator for Ogun West, met in the APC and they have never part of the progressive movement at any point in time. They have always been with conservatives but all my live I have always been a progressive. So, they have no basis.

Issues have been raised over whether you are originally from Ogun State; how would you respond to that?

I will want to state this very clearly; I am not from Lagos. Yes, I have been in Lagos all these while and I currently represent the wonderful people of Lagos West Senatorial District. But I am from Ogun State. I am from Yewa in Ogun West Senatorial District and my roots are in Pahi, Ago Isaga. I have to put the record straight for people to know the truth because they’ve been resorting to blackmail, saying that I am not from Yewa. I’ve thrown up my lineage for anybody to verify.

You can trace me to Ago Isaga and my mother is from Kemta in Abeokuta, so I am a full blooded indigene of Ogun State. I am in Ogun State and I am Ogun State. I am not ready to go anywhere. I am resolute and more than ever determined, so I am not going anywhere. If the primary election is in my favour or not, I am not going anywhere; if the election is in my favour or not, I am not going anywhere. I am in Ogun and there is no election that I will contest in the state that I will not win.

So, for those who are still scheming; they should forget it because my eyes are on the ball. I am focused committed, determined and unperturbed. That is the truth. I have been moving round talking to people about the development because I believe when people have the opportunity of hearing from me directly, when they hear anything different, they will be able to compare and contrast so as to establish the truth.

What is your take on the quest of Governor Dapo Abiodun for a second term on the platform of the ruling APC?

I am for the second term of Governor Dapo Abiodun; I am supporting the governor’s re-election bid. I am not going to Ogun State to contest for the governorship; I am going back to Ogun State to contest for the senatorial seat of Ogun West District. I am not against the governor, who in my opinion, is doing well with the task of governing the state and I am sure our party leaders as well as members are pleased with him too.

So, I cannot find any reason why he shouldn’t be given a second term. Prince Abiodun is the governor of the state and we’ve had a good and working relationship. I know fully well that the governor took over governance of Ogun State from a hostile predecessor, who was not happy because Abiodun’s emergence was not his agenda.

So, it was a bit turbulent before he could settle down. Even the finances of the state had been bastardized before his coming but as God would have it, he found his footing, and today, he has taken Ogun State to the path of growth. He did that by putting together a team of men and women, who bought into his vision. Every local government in Ogun State as we speak is a construction site.

There is one project or the other going on in every part of the state. If you have such a government in place that has done so well, it is expected that we allow for continuity and support whatever programmes it has. So, I want to say that I am for Governor Abiodun’s second term bid, while I contest for Ogun West senatorial seat.

Specifically, what do you think Ogun West stands to gain from your representation come 2023?

By the grace of God, I am a ranking senator, who is also holding a very important position in the National Assembly currently; chairman of Senate Committee on Finance. The Senate is one place where a new comer will have to spend a long time learning the ropes. At least, a new senator will learn for three years before he can understand the intrigues and the business of representation.

But in my case, I don’t have to do that. I am already entrenched in the system. If I become the senator of Ogun West in 2023, the district will benefit immensely from my status within and outside the chamber as a ranking senator and that is what Ogun West needs now to facilitate development and recognition. Our people deserve all the good things we can bring to them. We must put sentiments aside and think of the greater good. Who can best do the job?

Who can bring the most and the best dividends? These should be our concerns. What Ogun West needs now is a strong leader. The area is hugely marginalised in the scheme of things within and outside the state. These are some of the things urging me on to return home and liberate my people.

There are three senatorial districts in Ogun state. Since creation, the state is over 40 years now, only two of the three have been rotating the governorship. Ogun West is the odd one out that has never produced a governor. On the other hand, if we decide not to talk of senatorial districts, there are four divisions in the state likewise.

Three of these divisions have been producing the governors of the state since the creation of the state. Yewa Division, which incidentally is Ogun West Senatorial District, is the one left out. Yewa Division has never ruled Ogun state. And people outside our area see us as people who cannot agree together and move in a direction. We can change such belief if we come out with a strong leader, who will chart a new and profitable direction for us to tread.

The senator we need is that man with the right connection and position. I am a strong stakeholder in the current political arrangement in the country, thanks to the people of Lagos West, who supported me all along to get to this stage. It is that wealth of experience and contacts that I want to use to serve my people as their senator.

There are those who are making references to developments in the past, saying that you are likely to once again abandon your quest to liberate the people of Ogun West and return to Lagos State to seek re-election if things fail to go your way. What is your take on that?

I am not returning to Lagos for politics ever again. I told you earlier that I am more resolute that ever to change the narrative in Ogun West. Our area has suffered backwardness enough and we need to urgently change the situation. My eyes are on the ball and I am confident that I will get it done this time around.

So, for those deceiving themselves that they can chase me back by blackmailing me and spreading falsehood, they better get serious. I am not leaving. And I am grateful to the good people of Ogun West for the warm reception they have always given me. Go round the towns in Yewaland and see whether it is true that Yayi is popular and loved or not. Hundreds of Baales recently came together to endorse my aspiration. Youths have been openly supporting my ambition.

Women groups and even traditional rulers are daily throwing their weight behind me. They are doing all these on their own without anyone asking them to do so. They see what is possible with me as their senator because even while not representing them yet, we have made several efforts to touch their lives and make Ogun West a better place.

That is why I am calling on my critics to look beyond the sentimental issues of who is he; where is he coming from, when did he join us and join me to change the narrative in Ogun West.

Why is there so much tension over your aspiration in Ogun West given your claim not to be against anybody?

Go to the towns and villages of Ogun West and check where this tension you talk about is from. It is those who are scared of political contests that are creating the tension.

The people are peacefully and eagerly waiting for the chances to give their nod and vote for me. I keep saying I am ready for any form of primary election. I am not saying the ticket should be handed to me arbitrarily. I am prepared to emerge as the winner of a primary election but it is those who are afraid that are writing petitions and seeking ways of ensuring I don’t participate in the process.

On what premise do they want me to be excluded from the race? I didn’t just wake up overnight to say I want to be Senator. This is a process that has been on for many years. I have been around and I have related with my people.

I know the problems and the solutions and that is why I am offering myself to serve. I have been blackmailed and battered by my opponents just because they feel I am set for the goal. I am equally prepared. I know it will come to all these and I am well prepared. I cannot and will not be intimidated.

How confident are you of victory going into the primary and the main election?

In all modesty, I want to say that there is no election I will contest in the area that I will not win, especially within the APC. I have been a progressive all my life. My opponents are not part of our structures in APC. They have their roots largely in the conservative party.

So, it will be difficult for them to defeat me. I will win the primary election whichever way it is done. And I will go on to win the general election by the grace of God. It is the desire of the people that I represent them. So, I am confident of victory.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...