News

I’m leaving legacy of educational pursuit for Delta – Okowa

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has said his adminis- tration will leave behind for his successor a strong educational legacy. The governor said the seven tertiary institu- tions in the state would continue to receive excep- tional boosts until his last day in office.

Governor Okowa, who inspected the Faculty of Agriculture buildings, lecture theatres and halls of residence at Dennis Osadebay University in Asaba yesterday, said the M.O.R.E agenda of his successor would fast track the development of the school.

He maintained that his administration had done so much in upgrading fa- cilities in the three new universities since they were established by the state government over a year ago.

He said: “We found there that they are al- ready painting and soon the furnishings will be- gin. We also inspected the hostels in the university; the external work is being done, and from what I was told, the hostel is about 95 per cent completed.”

Martins Adegboyega

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Melbourne enters new lockdown, barring Australian Open crowds

Posted on Author Reporter

  Australia’s second-most populous city will enter a five-day snap coronavirus lockdown, authorities said on Friday, barring spectators for much of the Australian Open tennis tournament. A fresh COVID-19 cluster linked to a quarantine hotel in Melbourne, the capital of Victoria state, reached 13 cases as of Thursday midnight, as authorities rushed to quash the […]
News

Reps accuses Labour Ministry of supporting human trafficking

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora, Hon. Tolulope Akande- Sadipe, yesterday, accused the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment of complicity in human trafficking, especially of Nigerian girls to other parts of the world. This is even as she disclosed that “today we have over approximately 20,000 girls in Mali, 2,000 girls […]
News Top Stories

Fear grips Ondo residents as soldiers withdraw from highways

Posted on Author Adewale Momohand Babatunde Okeowo

Security threat looms in Ondo State as the Nigerian Army withdrew its personnel from various checkpoints mounted on major border areas and hot spots across the state. A security source who confided in the New Telegraph correspondent, said the withdrawal is a fall-out of the lingering cold war between the soldiers and the state’s Corp […]

Leave a Reply