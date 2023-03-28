I’m leaving legacy of educational pursuit for Delta – Okowa

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has said his adminis- tration will leave behind for his successor a strong educational legacy. The governor said the seven tertiary institu- tions in the state would continue to receive excep- tional boosts until his last day in office.

Governor Okowa, who inspected the Faculty of Agriculture buildings, lecture theatres and halls of residence at Dennis Osadebay University in Asaba yesterday, said the M.O.R.E agenda of his successor would fast track the development of the school.

He maintained that his administration had done so much in upgrading fa- cilities in the three new universities since they were established by the state government over a year ago.

He said: “We found there that they are al- ready painting and soon the furnishings will be- gin. We also inspected the hostels in the university; the external work is being done, and from what I was told, the hostel is about 95 per cent completed.”

