I’m living up my passion for real estate –Egbunike

Francisca Egbunike is one of the prominent players in the burgeoning real estate industry in Nigeria. An ever ready heart with a passion in empowering others, in this interview with TAI ANYANWU, she speaks about her passion for empowering others, why partnering with the right real estate company is important among other issues

Tell us how you got into the real estate business

Real Estate has always been my passion. I work as a PWAN Business Owner (PBO) at PWAN Max, one of the affiliates of Property World Network Africa (PWAN Group).

What does a PBO mean?

First, I must tell you about PWAN Group. The first real estate company to introduce network marketing model into real estate business. Within a space of nine years, PWAN Group has left indelible marks in the sector.

Many competing firms in the sector have also copied the business model which has gained enviable popularity and stood PWAN Group out as a clear industry leader. PWAN Max is one of the affiliate companies of PWAN Group.

It is precisely one year old, and by the grace of God, PWAN Max has already established 35 exclusive residential in different parts of Nigeria. Now back to your question. Basically, PBO means PWAN Business Owner.

As a PBO, one is not just part of the company, but also a team leader. One unique thing about a PBO is that he or she has the opportunity to empower everybody around him or her.

The PBO also has a chance to become a proud owner of a piece of land in any of the company’s exquisite estate across the country, within two to five years of partnering with PWAN.

Precisely, a PBO is involved in the business of selling lands to prospective property owners, and in aiding the group’s property development efforts.

So, it gives you the opportunity to build your down line. As a PBO, when you make sales, you earn commission of 10 per cent to 15 per cent on each sale. You also earn direct and indirect commission when your down line concludes any deal.

The commission can run into millions of Nai ra depending on the volumes of sales. So, it is easy to start your journey into owning your home because as a PBO, on any sales your make or any recruitment or addition you make into your team, you earn what we call Point Values which can be converted into money.

With your point values, you can buy a property in any of our estates within the group by making N15,000 monthly deposits.

There is no disputing the fact that you have a sweet story to tell as a real estate marketer. Tell us the secret of your success?

Finding the right firm or platform to work with is one important factor that helps the sales efforts of a practitioner in real estate marketing.

PWAN Group has nine years of excellent real estate practice. With over 23 affiliate companies, including PWAN Max, the group has the largest land bank across the country and beyond which any client can choose from.

That’s a huge marketing advantage that a marketer can leverage on. So, when a marketer partners with such a formidable real estate developer, he or she already has been given a large market. It’s almost impossible for his or her client not to make a choice from our vast land bank or estates.

We have properties across the nation. Now, I will narrow it all to having the right network, associating with the right company like PWAN Group, that will give a large option for your potential clients to choose from.

We have had several people who have testified that their lives have changed just by associating and identifying with PWAN Group even within one month of working with us. Another factor that helps our partners to excel is the importance that the group attaches to training.

At PWAN, we organise regular, free seminars and trainings on how to make you better; because in real estate, one has to have the right knowledge about the product and the industry requirements.

Having the requisite knowledge helps the marketer to speak boldly and sound convincing.

All of that helps him or her to sell well. Some people go into real estate practice without being equipped. But in PWAN Group, we give you the education you need and make you fit to make exploits in real estate practice. It is something that can change your life rapidly.

Sometimes, one thinks he knows something until you are taught. But when someone refreshes your mind about that thing, it becomes clearer.

We know that you are now a professional in what you do. What is your first sale like?

It was really mind blowing. Getting a fat commission on top of a good salary was really nice. I don’t mind flashing back a little. Though I am new in this company as a staff but I actually heard about the company in 2014. I was in my final years in the university.

Then, I didn’t know anything about land. I thought it was all about sale, buy land keep it for a while to appreciate then sell it off.

But when I met Dr Augustine, he thought me, and integrated me into the business. Since I started working with him, I have seen people’s live change for the better and mine too.

Apart from the material gains, what have you learnt working as a real estate marketer?

When I joined the company, I realised that one of the things PWAN is passionate about is empowerment, and I have a passion for empowering people. Each time I recruit people, I am happy because I am empowering people.

When they make sales, they are empowered to help people behind them because they make enough money to solve their personal and families needs. So, PWAN Group is extending helping hands beyond PBO and partners, to families. That’s what we do here.

We put smiles on people’s faces through real estate. You have all the lands and estates to sale. If you don’t sale, it is because you are being lazy because all the market is there for you to sale.

All you have to do is put yourself together, come in for our training sessions and talk to the next person or share a flier and the rest will be history. To put it in a simple way, I am happy that I put smiles on the faces of people by empowering them

Like this: Like Loading...