I’m looking forward to becoming a former President, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is looking forward to being addressed as a former President of the country at the end of his two-term tenure in 2013. Buhari said this yesterday at the Palace of the Emir of Lafia, retired Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad I in Lafia, Nasarawa State. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari, who reaffirmed that he had no intention whatsoever to stay beyond the constitutionally recognised two terms of office as leader of Nigeria, also said leaders who take the oath of office, swearing with the Holy Book, must be careful not to abuse the trust of leadership placed on them by the people and God. ”The traditional ruler is on a terminal appointment. Constitutionally, we (elected public office holders) are not.

I cannot go beyond two terms and I have sworn by the Holy Quran that I will uphold the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. ”Politics apart, whenever we are made to swear by the Holy Quran, we have to be very careful. We must make sure that we do not abuse the trust God has given us as leaders.

”I have seen former governors here and I am looking forward to also becoming a former President,” he said. The President thanked the people of Nasarawa State for a rousing welcome, expressing delight that the North-Central state was wearing a new look since his last visit in 2019. He congratulated the immediate past governor and Senator representing Nasarawa South Senatorial District, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura and the incumbent, Governor Abdullahi Sule for the laudable initiatives and accomplishments in the state.

