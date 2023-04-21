How does the success of your new album make you feel? I am super excited that the entire world appreciates the new body of work; Timeless album is one that is so dear to me and I am glad that the industry accepted it so well. You took a break from music for six months, were you not skeptical at the time you were putting out the album? Truth be told, I was but at the same time, the true Davido fans and music lovers remain hundred percent loyal. While I never have any doubt was because I was sure of the body of work. I knew the industry will like it and the world would embrace it.

Despite my six-month break, it felt like I never left. I am indeed honoured by the love showed and I equally urge my fans to keep streaming the album on all music platforms. Timeless concert holds tomorrow at TBS, how mentally prepared are you? I am hundred percent ready for the concert both mentally and physically. I am stronger and better now; with the concert my fans will enjoy quality musical performances from 001 as I am I’m mentally strong for Timeless concert tomorrow, says Davido Davido Adeleke better known as Davido is about to make history as the first urban artiste to perform at the Lagos TBS ground. He spoke with MUTIAT LAWORE on his preparedness of his Timeless concert billed to hold at the TBS tomorrow and other projects of his. tagged. All hands have been on deck at the TBS for months making sure all corners are tightened.

I am about to make history as the first urban artiste to perform at the Tafawa Balewa Square and I can guarantee attendees of nothing short of premium entertainment. Reason is that we partnered with Torec Entertainment whose track record of several successful shows in Nigeria speaks volume. Don’t you think for security reasons a lot of people may not want to attend? Like I have said few days back, Lagos TBS is one of the safest places to have concerts. In terms of security, all proper measures have been put in place including paramedics in case of unforeseen circumstances that we don’t pray for. Arrangements have equally been made with the appropriate agency to ensure free flow of the event. Also, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police had promised us his support. I can assure my fans and music lovers that we are good to go.

What element of surprise should your fans be expecting tomorrow? A lot of surprises and one of which is that all featured artistes on the album will be present, friends in the entertainment industry and a whole lot. What is next after Timeless Concert? If you are conversant with the Davido brand one certain thing is that we always come up with new ideas. Aside the continuing promotion of the album which is receiving a lot of global reviews and acceptance, we have equally just announced the Davido Dream Football Show in partnership with Abu Salami Media and 1XBet where we would be giving young football talents the opportunity to realise their dreams of becoming stars in the future.