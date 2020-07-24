Arts & Entertainments

I’m most followed stand-up comedian in Africa –AY

Social media is a very important tool in the lives of celebrities. The higher their following, the more reach they have on the internet to publicise their works and to also attract business opportunities. Popular Nigerian comedian and filmmaker, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, recently took to social media via his Instagram page to celebrate an achievement in his career. The funny man’s Instagram followers recently reached nine million and it was an achievement worth celebrating.

AY said that it felt good to be the most followed stand-up comedian in Africa and the most followed male actor in Nigeria. He went ahead to celebrate all his followers across his other social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Taking things a step further, he promised to give out money to his fans and also an opportunity for free advertising to 30 businesses on his Instastory. The comedian wrote: “It still feels good to be the most followed stand-up comedian in Africa, and the most followed actor (male) in Nigeria.

Thanks to my 9 Million followers on instagram, 5.7 million on Facebook, 1.5 million on twitter and 680k subscribers on youtube making it over 16 Million followers across board. God bless you guys for always supporting the Ay brand. “Now the Igbo man in me is telling me to start charging for business promotions, the same way I know that someone will be asking me for giveaway to celebrate the new feat today? Okay 10k each for 20 lucky followers of the Ay brand across all my social media platforms and free advertising on my story for 30 people.”

