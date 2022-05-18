I’m most qualified presidential aspirant –Saraki

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday said Nigeria needs an experienced person that can bring progress for emancipation of the people of the country. Speaking on Tuesday, the former Senate President, who was in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, to seek the mandate of PDP delegates for his presidential bid said he’s the most qualified presidential aspirant just as he pointed out that he’s always for the interest and progress of the entire country. According to him, as a former Senate President and two-term governor of Kwara State, he has what it takes to unite the entire country. He also emphasized that the unity of Christians and Muslims will also be given priority for the country to be a united nation. He, however, challenged other presidential aspirants that they do not have a needed capacity, interest and experience he has gotten over the time to be president of this country. He said: “Let’s find a president that would bring investment to the country. As a former Senate President as well as two-term governor of Kwara State I have the needed experience to take the country to greater heights, therefore, give me your votes. “If Nigerians want a president I think I’m the most qualified because of my experience in the private sector and at the national Assembly as well as two terms as governor which I performed well by bringing in Investment to the state and the country.”
