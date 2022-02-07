Politics

I'm most qualified to fix already battered Nigeria, says Dele Momodu

Ojieva Ehiosun, Benin

Publisher of Ovation Magazine and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu has disclosed that he is the most qualified person to lead Nigeria and that he has the solution to fixing the already battered country.

The media mogul and social entrepeneuer made this known while formally declaring his ambition to run for the presidency under the PDP in the 2023 presidential election.

It was a historic moment for him as he chose his home town of Ihievbe  land in Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State, a place he lasted visited over 49 years ago to make the declaration, which was witnessed by a large crowd of people.

Momodu said his presidential ambition is derived from the fact that though he was never a governor, senator,  minister or  president, that he has sat at tables with the high and mighty, adding that because his ambition, he has earlier practiced how to become one.

“For long I have been interacting with presidents, minister, governors because I know that one day, I will be president,” he said while challenging anyone with a better credential than his to come out and present it to Nigerians.

“All I want to be the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Today is a day to say it finally before my people. Anybody who think he is more qualified than me should come out and say so,” he declared.

Though the visit to his home town was also an emotional one for him as he recounted his growing up days and the death of his father among other incidents, he, however, he was coming into politics majorly to serve the people and change the narrative of the average Nigerian as far as offering them succour and the dividends of  good governance.

Speaking at the event, the former Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Senator Yisa Braimah, said that the presidential hopeful is Nigerian’s best choice for president in 2023.

Braimah, a chieftain of the PDP, further said: “This is a glorious entry. The whole of Ihievbe community has turned out en-mass to receive their illustrious son. A man who has achieved so much in the media.

“Dele Momodu has declared his intentions to run for presidency. We love his home coming and we have resolved to send him forth to rescue Nigeria for us.”

Welcoming Momodu, the traditional head of Ugba village in Ihievbe community, Pa. Rufus Aigbevbole, described Momodu as a son in whom they are well pleased.

He said: “It is a thing of joy, and something that will always remain in our memory for long to have you in our midst today, particularly when I am still alive as the village Head of your immediate community of Ugba. I will now have message of hope to deliver to your loving father (Oboh Momodu) and others when I eventually pass on to the great beyond to meet them there someday.”

 

