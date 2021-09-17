I’m nobody’s ex, Mercy Aigbe insists

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has once again cautioned the public against tagging her as an ex-lover to anybody. The film star gave the warning in a terse post via her Instagram page. “Still nobody’s ex,” she wrote. The latest warning –which is the second in the past three weeks — comes a few days after Lanre Gentry, her exhusband, tied the knot with Oluwabusayo. Aigbe and Gentry have been at loggerheads since they separated in 2017 over alleged domestic violence and infidelity. In June, the pair reignited their lingering feud after a post by the actress on the occasion of this year’s Father’s Day.

The drama started when Aigbe took to her social media page to praise herself for shouldering the responsibility of a mother and father at the same time. The actress appeared to have taken a swipe at Gentry when she said that “fatherhood is beyond impregnating a woman.” Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Aigbe begged her husband to sign the divorce papers. She said: “Please, everyone should appeal to him to sign the divorce papers.

He has even refused to accept them. We are still married and not yet divorced. The divorce is not yet finalised.” H o w – ever, the businessman, who recently tied the knot traditionally with his new heartthrob, Oluwabusayo, in a ceremony that was attended by family friends and fans, has refused to state if the divorce has been finalised.

When asked if he has finalised the divorce process, Gentry simply said, “I don’t have anything to say about that. When a woman leaves one’s house for about seven years, that is an auto- matic divorce from the person (as far as I’m concerned). I am a businessman, so I don’t like drama.”

