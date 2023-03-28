Arts & Entertainments News

I’m Not A Yahoo Boy, Portable Cries Out ( Video)

Posted on Author Pandora peaceman

Nigerian singer and rapper, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable was sighted in a viral video resisting and exchanging words with some policemen at his bar in Ogun State.

The policemen who came to arrest the singer claimed they were at the bar to invite fraudsters, popularly known as Yahoo Boy for questioning.

As seen in a live Instagram video posted on his page, Portable challenged the Police as they tried to arrest him, claiming that he is a Federal Government responsibility and he works for the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

The singer also said he makes his money through legit means and the person behind the arrest was someone he had helped and even advised to go into music instead of internet fraud.

He said “Yahoo Boy carry police come arrest Musician, I say make you leave Yahoo make you do music, you carry police come arrest me. You think you can hold me, can you see God, can you hold God. Zazoo I’m a baboon, I leave in the zoo”.

The Artists who looked very angry while sweating profusely, asked the policemen about his offense and even requested to see their ID cards.

He also rebuked the efforts of the officers to shut him down and told them that he is a superstar, a celebrity and not a yahoo boy.

The singer said; “Am I not a Yahoo Boy, you are telling me I’m under arrest. For what? Don’t tell me that. I’m a superstar. Show me your ID card”.

Watch video below 👇

