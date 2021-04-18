Body & Soul

I'm not actively in a relationship –Peruzzi

Nigerian R&B musician, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, popularly known as Peruzzi, has claimed that he has never been in a relationship before. The singer spoke during a chat with Beat 99 FM following the release of his latest studio album ‘Rum and Boogie‘.

 

“I’m seeing many people but nobody is seeing me back. It’s a problem. No, I’m not actively in a relationship. Well, I’m sleeping with somebody. These days I run away, wahala no dey finish. My exes have turned feminists,” he said. When asked if he thinks relationships are overrated, he replied: “I don’t know, I haven’t been in a relationship.”

 

On being single, the singer went ahead and teased: “It’s just crazy. Single life, I’ll just keep sleeping with somebody.” Peruzzi also talked about what he thinks is the next move in his music career, saying he’s eying international collaborations. “I’m trying to do more international collaborations. I don’t even mean like yankeeyankee. Just like East Africa, as long as it’s cross-border.

 

My target is Africa for now because I feel like that’s the next step,” the 31-year-old added.

 

On how he relates with other artistes on the DMW (Davido Music Worldwide) label, he explained: “I feel like focus is key when we come together to do something. I don’t think it’s about any particular individual but the group. “It’s about what we’re supposed to achieve.

 

Nobody is trying to be teh first to come up with teh best idea. We were supposed to do a DMW album last year but everyone got busy plus covid and all. I feel like it’s this year.”

 

Peruzzi also reacted to the popular claims about him being a cousin to Chioma Avril, Davido’s fiance, saying: “You know how you’ll be related but not blood-blood. You’d be like ‘my cousin, my cousin’ and everyone runs with that.”

 

The singer had earlier said that it’s absurd for some people to accuse him of sleeping with Chioma. He had also narrated how he once lost N400,000 given to him by Davido for his trip to Dubai.

