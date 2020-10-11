I’m not afraid of next level, says Apostle Edith

As the Greatest Grace of God Tabernacle marks its eight anniversary, recently, the church’ s General Overseer, Apostle Edith Grace, has expressed absolute confidence in God’s generous gift of grace upon her ministry.

The female minister said that she feels so excited because she had seen the new phase of her ministry and assignment from God. Her words: “I am not afraid of the next level, my only prayer is God should give me more strength for the new beginning. I am so happy for the new thing God is doing in the church of God.” The cleric explained that the journey had been full of challenges adding that in all, God has been so faithful.

“The church of God started in my house as a fellowship, from fellowship to where we are today. One of the greatest challenges is criticism. Criticism in the sense that some men do not want to be under a woman as their pastor or their leader. “Some of them come and go. Most of them will say they prefer just going to women for prayers than stay under them.

But she is remained focused on her ministry’s mandate which she said is “To win souls to the kingdom, plant churches and prepare the Saint for the second coming of our Lord Jesus Christ. Deliverance and Soul winning. I am called to be an Apostle.”

Like this: Like Loading...